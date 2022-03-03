Columnists Political risk cover now comes of age as Kenya heads to polls

Political violence has been rearing its head whenever elections are around the corner thus the need to take cover against such incidents. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By DENNIS KARANJA

More by this Author Summary Over the years, the Kenyan insurance scene has immensely evolved in terms of product offerings, even though not to the level of advanced markets.

The main causes for political risk losses for companies are violence and exchange transfer losses.

Owing to cases of political instability and other shock events such as the 2008 Financial Crisis, global demand for political risk insurance has been on the rise.

One of the greatest fears for any business is its inability to produce and deliver goods and services to its customers as per the terms of their agreement.

This means that owners must always be in a position to counter any interruption, which may cause financial pain or possible closing of shop.

Over the years, the Kenyan insurance scene has immensely evolved in terms of product offerings, even though not to the level of advanced markets such as Lloyds, which is the top global insurance marketplace based in London.

At Lloyds, brokers and underwriters trade a wide range of risks including providing cover to alien invasions, shipwrecks, and models’ legs among other outrageous policies.

The unprecedented global Covid-19 scourge has since provided a crucial learning moment on business resilience and planning for unforeseen circumstances.

This has led corporates and governments to embrace risk management advisory services to strengthen and prevent being caught flat-footed ever again.

To flourish, organisations – whether big or small – have risks they must manage and this is where insurance finds its fit.

Insurers largely exist to help individuals and businesses mitigate risk. Underwriters offer bespoke risk and insurance solutions across all sectors of the economy.

Traditionally in the market, there exists business interruption covers aimed at replacing income, for example, loss in a disaster such as a fire.

Such a policy enables a business to get back on its feet by taking care of things such as operating expenses. In a way, it restores a business to a similar financial position before the loss had occurred.

While a firm’s interruption cover is too general, it is important to get to specifics on what can be offered locally and what is being embraced as a complementary tool to risk management. This is political risk insurance.

The main causes for political risk losses for companies are violence and exchange transfer losses. Owing to cases of political instability and other shock events such as the 2008 Financial Crisis, global demand for political risk insurance has been on the rise.

In August this year, Kenyans head to the booths for the hotly contested General Elections. This, for instance, is a political risk. Already, analysts have cited trade interruption owing to the uncertainty accompanied by an electioneering period.

However, business owners need not worry but should instead stand guarded as this doesn’t mean there won’t be a smooth electioneering period. It’s just a precaution measure drawn from the lessons taught by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As risk managers, we have solutions that help protect private sector investment from business interruption threats. This allows firms to have a buffer against political risk should things go wrong and if things do go awry they can minimise costs associated with such risks.

These include access to insurance cover for events such as political violence, civil unrest, terrorism, malicious damage, mutiny, and coup d’états among others.

The cover can also be extended to protect against looting and transit risk to protect investors.

The typical target for such a cover includes multinational firms, commercial buildings, international investors, exporters, contractors, blue-chip companies and corporates such as banks.

In the case of property damage, compensation is calculated by looking at the market value for all the properties.

Other compensations, for example, loss of profits, are arrived upon the projection of annual gross profits for the next financial year of the business. The indemnity period is 12 months.

To determine the right cover, one needs not worry as a risk advisory service would entail identification of the threats, assessing risk responses and developing a risk framework before offering the right policy.

Mr Karanja, is Liaison Group Risk Management Consultant