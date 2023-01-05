Columnists Power bills a delicate balancing act

A user on the MyPower, Kenya Power android app, available on the PlayStore, that allows users to access a wide array of services including bill enquiries, prepaid meter enquiries, power quality reports and interaction with the customer care team. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By JAINDI KISERO

More by this Author

Will consumer electricity prices go up soon? From the statements top officials of the new administration are making, it remains unclear.

With an economy still in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, the prospect of an increase in electricity tariffs is something the new administration will find politically unpalatable.

The reality, however, is that the government is between a rock and a hard place on this issue for the following reasons.

First, the new administration is under pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to eliminate power subsidies and to allow Kenya Power to start selling at prices calculated and based on full cost recovery.

It is also to be remembered that President William Ruto’s administration itself has been on its own very vociferous in its opposition to consumer subsidies.

Secondly, it is a matter of fact that Kenya Power has already lodged an application with the sector regulator, The Electricity and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra), where it has sought to adjust prices upwards.

Indeed, it is EPRA itself that initiated the whole thing by directing the utility to submit a retail tariff application to accommodate the revenue requirement of new independent power plants that joined the grid last year, including Selenkei and Cedate power stations in Eldoret, Malindi Solar, Kipeto Solar, Olkaria V and Kianthumbi Power.

READ: Consumers hit by twin electricity and fuel price shocks

Consequently, Kenya Power responded by presenting to the regulator with a tariff review application in which it projected that as per the terms of a directive by the regulator, the non-fuel component of the tariff will go up from Sh16.95 per unit by 12.3 percent in 2022/23, 11.3 percent in 2023/2024, 7.15 in 2024/25 and 5.86 in 2025/26.

The third reason is the fact that the last time Kenya Power made an electricity tariff application under former President Uhuru Kenyatta was in 2018.

The application was not granted. However, last January and in line with recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on Review of Independent Power Purchase agreements that was chaired by John Ngumi, the 2018 tariff level was cut by 15 percent. This lower tariff was to lapse by December 2022.

Point number four. Under the IPP model followed by Kenya, every merchant power plant that comes on board brings its revenue requirements.

It follows that Kenya Power must apply for a tariff increase whenever a new IPP is connected to the grid. The point, therefore, is this.

Short of a renegotiation of the power purchase agreements with the latest IPPs to join the national grid and whose revenue requirements are yet to be accommodated in the tariff- an upward adjustment of tariffs in the coming months would appear to be inevitable.

In theory, consumer subsidies don’t make economic sense. You do not speak to Kenya’s long-term deficiencies in competitiveness, productivity and investment by liberally doling out subsidies.

The problem for me is that we seem to have swallowed the anti-subsidies policy uncritically and approached the new policy direction as if it was a matter of dogma.

We are in an economic context where emergency assistance and safety nets to shield workers from the impact of falling wages and pay freezes cannot be avoided.

Relief packages could be needed if energy and food prices remain unusually high.

We are in a middle of a climate of job insecurity that has been sweeping through the corporate sector for years.

When you follow the trends about the conditions of labour today, you will be struck by a persistently large number of cases of salary delays, arbitrarily imposed salary reductions, unpaid leave, non-remittance of pension contributions, stalled collective bargain agreements, refusal to resign recognition agreements and arbitrary freezes on salary reviews.

Today, the threat of redundancy hangs over every worker’s head, regardless of occupation.

Those who can hang on to jobs are now forced to put up with whatever conditions their employers impose for fear of finding themselves jobless.

One hundred days is not enough to see a clear road map by a new administration in terms of economic thinking and pragmatic policies.

READ: Electricity bills hit record high during December

The signals and trends we see so far from the new administration reveal a policy regime that emphasises, austerity, no subsidies, higher tax collection targets and spending cuts.

If public spending is reined in too quickly -- if the higher tax collection targets are effected too steeply, we must wait for longer recessionary conditions.