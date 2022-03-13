Columnists Predictable tax policies key to business growth

By ROBERT MAINA

More by this Author Summary The government continuously reviews its tax policies to align them with economic and social changes.

The proportion of tax revenue that is collected by a country to its GDP is globally used a key metric of measuring the effectiveness of a tax system.

The Government, through the Treasury, has made strides in improving the tax system through digitisation of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Taxation is the main source of finances for governments across the world. It is, therefore, a key policy tool that the government uses to meet its expenditure. Other sources of government finance include loans, grants, fines, and fees.

Taxes, however, serve other purposes in addition to raising finances that are deployed towards the provision of public services.

Other purposes include the provision of economic stimulus, shaping behaviours by either encouraging or discouraging them and redistribution of income through progressive taxation.

The government continuously reviews its tax policies to align them with economic and social changes. The proportion of tax revenue that is collected by a country to its GDP is globally used a key metric of measuring the effectiveness of a tax system.

Countries with higher tax revenue to GDP ratios are generally deemed to have better and effective tax systems.

System digitisation

The Government, through the Treasury, has made strides in improving the tax system through digitisation of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The Government has also overhauled several tax laws to simplify and modernise them.

The Treasury is on record stating that the Income Tax Act that came into force in 1974 is under review. These among other measures are meant to, among other objectives, align tax laws with emerging trends and the best global practices.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced governments across the world to deploy various policy tools to mitigate the adverse effects the pandemic has posed to economies.

In Kenya, the government used tax measures as part of the policy instruments that were meant to stimulate the economy.

These included the reduction in the VAT rate from 16 percent to 14 percent, reduction in the corporate income tax rate from 30 percent to 25 percent and the reduction of the top PAYE tax rate from 30 percent to 25 percent.

Reduced taxation

The rollout of these tax measures was accompanied by other amendments that were counterproductive and put into question the long-term tax policies planning of the country.

For instance, the country had in 2019 introduced a reduced corporate income tax rate of 15 percent for five years for businesses operating plastic recycling plants.

This was, however, repealed in April 2020 which potentially destabilised investors who had set in place plans to set up plastic recycling plants in Kenya.

It is important that major tax policy changes undergo a rigorous review and public participation mechanism. The Government should also consider providing a minimum period within which such policies will be effective to enable investors and other affected players to plan and where applicable re-align their long-term plans.

For instance, policy makers may consider having sunset clauses to tax incentives where they are intended to serve a specific purpose over a defined timeframe.

By and large, the certainty and predictability of tax policies is critical in fostering a conducive business environment in Kenya.