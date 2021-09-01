Columnists Promoting talent adds social value to communities

By SA NYOUNG KIM

Sports is a major economic and social activity. A study by Boston Consulting Group puts the value of the global sports market at $1.1 trillion, with 35 percent of the people across the world taking part in sports at least once a month.

Sport is the most popular leisure activity after travel.

Sporting activities are also an important source of livelihood, employment and business opportunities. Sports as a cultural phenomenon transcends borders and promotes peaceful coexistence.

Uniquely, sports nurtures talent and promotes positive social attitudes and behaviour among young people. The global 2030 Agenda for sustainable development recognises that sport empowers women and young people, and champions education, health and social inclusion.

Sports builds bridges between communities and nations.

Kenya has over the years emerged as a global sporting powerhouse thanks to the likes of Eliud Kipchoge, Brigid Kosgei, Paul Tergat, David Rudisha, Ezekiel Kemboi, Vivian Cheruiyot, to name just a few stars on the world athletics stage.

Kenyan teams have also excelled in other sports disciplines like rugby, volleyball and basketball. However, the global outbreak of Covid-19 last year has severely disrupted sports.

Many major local and international events have either been postponed or cancelled altogether. This has negatively affected the livelihoods and fortunes of many local sportsmen and women.

More than ever before, individuals and organisations of goodwill must rally together to support the sports fraternity during these difficult times. This will motivate them to do even better despite the prevailing hurdles.

For some years now, LG Electronics has been supporting sports in Kenya through a partnership with the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya.

This year, we scaled up this partnership with the launch of the Sports Personality of the Month Award, to honour and recognise exemplary Kenyan sportsmen and women in various sporting disciplines.

Initially, the award focused on athletes but was expanded this year to include talented local sportsmen and women in other disciplines. Among those who have so far won the award this year are world half marathon record holder Ruth Chepng’etich, rally driver Onkar Rai, tennis player Angela Okutoyi, basketballer Tylor Ongwae and boxer Elly Ajowi.

