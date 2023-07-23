Columnists Protests, court rulings give Kenyans reason to thank the 2010 Constitution

A protester holds a tear gas canister beside a bonfire at Shabab area, Nakuru City on July 19, 2023, during an anti-government protest. PHOTO | BONIFACE MWANGI | NMG

By COLLINS ODOTE

The past two weeks have been trying ones for the citizens of Kenya. With a three-day demonstrations schedule on the back of another one-day one the previous week, the disruptions to normal activities have been felt by several people.

The political class will have their perspectives on the events and the way out depending on their lenses.

As a citizen, the events led me to reflect on the impact of the Constitution that the country adopted in 2010 on the governance arrangements.

First, there has been debate on the meaning and implementation of Article 37 that guarantees the right to assemble, demonstrate and picket.

Although there is disagreement about how the right should be exercised and its limitation, there is consensus about its inclusion and utility.

The second event relates to the Judiciary. Over the last one year, politicians across the political divide have had to rely on the Judiciary to resolve grievances they have or to seek protection of their constitutionally guaranteed rights.

Be it the presidential election petition, appointment of chief administrative secretaries or those arrested during the demonstrations, courts have been an important avenue for giving meaning to the constitutional liberties.

This even as the same politicians castigate the same Judiciary when the courts do not rule in a manner that aligns to their interests.

The Constitution is no longer new. It has become accepted as the compass that guides all actions in the country.

It should be clear to every Kenyan why there was agitation for it in the 1980s. It has stood the test of time as a tool that restrains use of public power, organises affairs in society and guarantees citizens fundamental liberties.

As we grapple with the tests that we continue to face as a nation, it is important to go back to the 18 chapters and schedules of the Constitution.

Many times, it is convenient to ignore or try to disregard the Constitution. However, when we reflect on the sad events of this past week, it should remind all Kenyans, both the mighty and the weak, those in government and those in opposition that disregard of any provision of the Constitution is dangerous.

It threatens the peace and stability of the country and negatively impacts on the country’s development.

At the promulgation of the Constitution, a lot of effort was put into civic education to create awareness on the content of the document with a view to enhancing the levels of understanding of its provisions and thus increasing compliance.

It may be necessary to focus more on monitoring the extent to which citizens are consistent in their fidelity to the provisions of the Constitution with a view to naming and shaming those who rely on it only when it is convenient to them.

This will help strengthen the culture of constitutionalism in the country.

As the events of past week demonstrated, the protection that Kenyans have against the political elite is the 2010 Constitution.

The writer is a law professor at the University of Nairobi.