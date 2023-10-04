Columnists Provide incentives to spur uptake of clean biomass energy in tea sector

A tea picker at a farm in Bomet County on September 7, 2023. PHOTO | BONIFACE MWANGI | NMG

By AARTI SHAH

For Kenyan tea farmers, larger payouts are a priority, but beyond their control since global supply and demand determine tea prices. And now, climate and land use changes are adversely impacting production.

Tea being perishable, factories require assurance of uninterruptible power at a competitive cost.

Kenya’s vision for green industrialisation and growth, powered by Africa’s own resources, could future-proof the sector. President William Ruto reinforced this at the EU-Kenya Business Forum in February this year.

That includes generating energy from tea prunings. Paul Willacy, the managing director of UK-based Compact Syngas Solutions (CSS), has focused exclusively on gasification since 2007, maximising production from biomass into syngas, which is then converted to heat and power.

As Paul says, “A gasification process can run 24 hours a day,” which matches tea factories’ peak demand. The estimated potential for biomass power in Kenya is at least 500 MW per hour – against a current installed capacity of 2MW – according to the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC).

Excess high carbon biomass such as tea prunings does not just generate power. Gasification could also decarbonise some of the heat used in tea processing.

Our consortium – CSS, the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture and The Grass Company – is currently qualifying biomass for the Kenyan tea sector.

We are building on the lessons learned from earlier attempts by ensuring electricity supply matches demand, suitable biomass is available year-round at a viable price, and concerted skills development builds a pipeline of talent for Kenya and the continent at large. Our partners include key Kenyan universities.

A small, but important, amount of the prunings is converted to biochar, which will be returned to the field, in line with Kenya’s move towards a circular economy and re-building soils. Biochar retains water, improves fertiliser efficiency, and sequesters carbon.

During our feasibility study, producing and applying biochar on the farms, and returning shavings that we cannot use in the gasifier, has convinced farmers that a layer of prunings may indeed be removed. We are also engaging the Tea Board of Kenya, to showcase that “not all carbon is the same”.

To facilitate the tea sector’s — and captive power producers’ — uptake of gasification, innovative policy will be important, such as removing taxes on women gasification engineers, technicians and operators.

Making waste management, or what we prefer to call the biomass supply chain, a public service or public-private partnership, could also incentivise not just gasification, but other circular economy models. The Kenya Bureau of Standards could adopt international or European standards for the industrial production of biochar.

The writer is the Green tea business, policy and Kenya lead at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture.