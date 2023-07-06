Columnists Public debt the new graft frontier

We have massive debts but are unable to tell how much we have already paid and what we still owe. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By JAINDI KISERO

More by this Author

We have massive debts but are unable to tell how much we have already paid and what we still owe. That was the gist of statements by the Auditor-General, Nancy Gathungu when she appeared before a parliamentary committee recently.

Like a voice crying in the wilderness, Ms Gathangu lamented that the government did not keep proper and accurate financial statements on debt and that this had made it impossible for auditors to ascertain the validity of Kenya’s debt position.

Now, when the Auditor-General says she can’t vouch for the integrity or accuracy of our debt data, it should prick our collective conscience as a society.

Sloppy accounting and poor financial reporting have emerged as major loopholes for corruption in Africa. And public debt has been described as the new frontier for graft in the continent.

Today, we hear many stories and tales about how corrupt African elites have been colluding with unscrupulous European creditors to manipulate data in external debt registers and conceal fraudulent debt transactions.

In Mozambique, two large previously unreported and hidden external loans were revealed only after an independent audit demanded by the International Monetary Fund was conducted.

The infamous Tuna bond scandal in Mozambique happened because the accounting systems there are unable to produce proper financial statements that can allow auditors to detect corrupt transactions.

Corrupt elites in that country had mastered the art of manipulating external debt data to hide dodgy debts.

Independent audits of external debt registers of several African countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Togo and Nigeria also revealed large hidden and previously unreported loans.

We in Kenya are especially exposed and vulnerable to corrupt dealings in external debt transactions because our national debt records are maintained on mere Excel sheets and grandiose prepared annual debt reports printed on glossy paper.

We are yet to transition to a system of double-entry accrual accounting. Indeed the recent pronouncements by Ms Gathangu in Parliament are evidence of proof of the absence of double-entry accruals accounting at the heart of the nation’s public finances.

Accordingly, the Auditor-General has no legal accounting record — the staff auditors call proper books of account to audit national debt against.

At best, all she can do is to match source documents of debt against Excel sheets produced by either the National Treasury or the Central Bank of Kenya.

This is how the Office of Auditor-General put it when she appeared before the parliamentary committee: “The state of public debt is only included as an annexure in the Consolidated Fund Services Statement with no financial statement to show the debt position.”

She added: “Consequently it is not possible to ascertain the amounts redeemed and current values and therefore the validity of the public debt position.”

What should be done? We must reform accounting by transiting from a cash-based system to accrual accounting.

In June 2022, then Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani sent a public notice where he stated that the government would start shifting from the existing cash-based system to double-entry accrual accounting.

Very little has been heard from the Treasury since he made that statement.

I gather that — early this year — a paper making the case for the transition was presented before the Cabinet for approval.

From what I hear, the Cabinet did not approve it in that first instance and it was withdrawn. According to my sources, the plan is that the paper will be presented to the Cabinet a second time.

Yet I will not be surprised if the proposal is shot down. Corrupt elites prefer systems where you can operate without a trail. Indeed, the beauty of accrual accounting is that it leaves behind an audit trail.

You have a proper debt ledger where the data on what you owe can be confirmed with creditors during audits to verify the amounts — where cashbook balances are regularly reconciled with bank statements.

In a normal modern accounting environment, an audit includes a search for contingent and unrecorded liabilities.

In her presentation before Parliament, the Office of Auditor-General also lamented that the records she receives from the Treasury for her audits do not include data on the massive loans to parastatals including Kenya Airways, KenGen, Kenya Power and Kenya Ports Authority.

If the government wants to show that it is serious about fighting corruption, let’s move to double-entry accrual accounting.

The writer is a former managing editor of The EastAfrican.