Columnists Public sector spending needs overhaul

National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo (left) confers with National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u on August 18, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

By JAINDI KISERO

More by this Author

On Wednesday, I attended a very productive meeting and engagement at an event organised by the Treasury and the Kenya Editor’s Guild.

It was a rare meeting for me because, in my many years in this trade, I have observed and learnt that relations between Treasury mandarins and the media—especially the economic and business press—are usually defined by a mistrustful attitude. Mandarins of all stripes see journalists as inherently cynical and instinctively display a haughty attitude and mindset where criticism by the press is instinctively dismissed as ill-informed.

The attitude was best reflected in the mindset of the former governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, Patrick Njoroge, who coined the derisive epithet, ‘the pink paper’ to describe this newspaper.

It seems to me that if we are to improve communication and the level of debate and discussions on economic policy, Treasury mandarins will have to start by addressing their doubts about the quality of subject matter knowledge and the intellectual and professional firepower that sits in today’s newsrooms.

Principal secretary (PS) Chris Kiptoo, who led the team from the Treasury, paraded the full complement of the executive committee, whose composition resembles an exclusive priesthood of a men-only club—each of them carrying the title ending with the word ‘general’.

I have always joked that outside the defence forces, you will not get as many public officials carrying the title ending with ‘general’ as you will get from within the Treasury’s ecosystem. Within this ecosystem, you have the Commissioner ‘General’, Auditor ‘General’ plus six director ‘generals’.

In the past, you had an accountant general and a paymaster general. Within this ecosystem, you have ‘generals’ coming out of your ears.

The atmosphere, provided an opportunity for candid discussion and debate on some of the most contemporary economic issues of the day—the new Eurobond, Treasury Single Account, the transition to accrual accounting, pending bills, e-Citizen and their implications, corporate governance of parastatals and the new policy on exercise of ownership in state corporations, a new dividend policy for State corporations, Kenya Airways and Kenya Power.

But the highlight of the engagement was when Dr Kiptoo made an impassioned plea to the media to lead a more nuanced and informed public conversation on the fiscal consolidation agenda and the logic behind austerity and spending cuts.

Dr Kiptoo argued that given the structural economic problems Kenya is facing now, there was a strong case for the media to support a national consensus on the inevitability of fiscal consolidation, the prevailing regime of high taxes and the case for broader taxes.

My observation of body language and comments by the media professionals in attendance was that fiscal consolidation remains a hard sell.

In my view, what is happening in Kenya today is a case whereby the government is wilfully imposing austerity on the public and subjecting its citizens to an IMF-sponsored and ideologically-motivated squeeze on the living standards in a desperate bid to balance its books.

Widespread misery and hardship are being portrayed as the inevitable results of the parlous State of government finances.

I maintain that the main reason why the growth of Kenya has been stagnant and our public finances are in such bad shape is that makers of economic policy still believe that by enriching the government, you enrich the ordinary man and woman on the streets.

They believe that when you impose higher taxes, you collect more revenue and that the private sector can be milked to an indefinite extent without breaking the link between reward and effort.

We rhetorically preach austerity but proceed to buy a Sh20-million car for the Chief Justice and grant hefty salaries to hordes of advisers and personal assistants of governors and ministers when fully trained nurses out of medical training colleges take years to be absorbed in rural dispensaries.

Graduates of State-owned teacher training colleges have to wait for years to be employed despite the unsustainable teacher-pupil ratios. Today, university graduates in specialised disciplines such as engineering, agriculture and veterinary medicine tarmac for many years before they can be employed by the government.

As I have argued in these columns before, what this country needs are bold moves to rationalise the public sector around a limited number of core public functions and to make expenditures consistent with the resources we have at hand.

If the generals at the Treasury are serious about sustainable change and economic transformation, they must start with a complete re-orientation of government spending away from wages and debt service.

Real and sustainable austerity can only be achieved through rationalisation and ruthless pruning of programmes of doubtful economic merit—not by mere tinkering with budgets for travel and mandazi.

The writer is a former managing editor of The EastAfrican.