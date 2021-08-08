Columnists Pursue local solutions for ecology woes

By COLLINS ODOTE

This requires that the diverse ecosystems that exist on the continent are conserved and used sustainably.

The continent is rich in biodiversity and has an expansive and wide array of ecosystems — from coastal environments, deserts and semi-deserts, mountain environments, savanna grasslands, and forests.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage societies. Now in its fourth wave, it challenges science and logic. As the world innovates around vaccines and other preventive measures, the effect of the virus continues to be felt.

In the process, linkages between health and other aspects have come to the fore. It is increasingly clear that the virus has links to nature and consequently long-term solutions to it must consider environmental concerns.

In a publication developed by Unep and ILRI in 2020 on preventing a future pandemic from zoonotic diseases, the link between the environment and human health is discussed.

It argues that habitat loss and trade in wildlife trade are intricately linked to the spread of zoonotic diseases. As a solution, the report proposes a one-health approach to addressing the zoonotic diseases.

It defines a one-health approach as one that is collaborative and involves various disciplines to achieve optimal health for people, animals and the environment.

These provide various ecosystem goods and services. However, they have been destroyed and degraded because of pressures from natural and human interventions. The United Nations has dedicated this decade as the one for restoring ecosystems.

It is important that Africa is at the centre of designing strategies to address the numerous environmental threats that compromise the sustainability of ecosystem, be they forests, mountains, grasslands or oceans.

In doing so, recognising the place of traditional knowledge and practices is essential. A lot of the international discourse focuses on international solutions.

Way too often we ignore that there is traditional knowledge from different communities that have been utilised to respond to environmental, health and other challenges with huge success.

Take the Covid-19 pandemic for example. African countries suffer from inequitable access to vaccines since they are all produced outside the continent.

Yet, if Africa identified some traditional reliefs, they could accelerate solutions. In Uganda, for example, there is herbal relief that is widely utilised. Although not approved by WHO, amid a pandemic such as the current one, one that has defied scientific solutions, traditional solutions should not be wished away.

It is important that the same approach be employed in designing solutions to the world’s degraded ecosystems. This will ensure that there is balance between the quest to use the services that the ecosystem provide and guaranteeing their health.

In doing so, we also need to rethink our relationship with nature. Human beings have developed and implemented policies against the belief that they are at the centre of and the most critical part of the Universe.

However, recent international discussions have sought to show that nature has rights distinct from human beings. Indeed, while human beings cannot exist without nature, nature can survive.

Traditionally our communities recognised the importance of nature and treated them with reverence. Drawing from these traditions can help give meaning to the current discourse. In addition, it will help root environmental management within the lived realities of Africa and its people.

A look at the Kenyan Constitution and environmental laws will show the premium placed on indigenous knowledge in the conservation of biodiversity.

However, beyond this acknowledgement, no practical measures are in place to identify what these are and subsequently to mainstream them into the conservation process.