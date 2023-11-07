Columnists Put power generation in citizens’ hands to bring the costs down

Kenya Power employees replace a transformer on Moi Avenue in Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JENNY LUESBY

It can be hard to let go of old ideas, as our electricity fixed-frame mindset shows. For we foreshadowed, in this newspaper, over a decade ago, the high levels of expense and apparent non-viability of a rural national grid.

Kenya is one of the world’s largest countries and is relatively sparsely populated in many regions. That makes the cost of adding hundreds of miles of transmission lines to deliver national grid power outside our main towns and cities often unrecoverable from the small amount of electricity that is then sold along them.

The solution has been to subsidise rural electricity, both in its set-up and in its permanent under-coverage of its transmission and last-mile maintenance costs.

Yet, we also flagged a second problem, in relation to hydropower and its vulnerability to drought. This was in line with policy since then of developing alternative geothermal and wind resources but at odds with our parallel reach for Ethiopian electricity imports, also sourced from hydropower vulnerable to drought.

Thus, we find ourselves, in a single week, reporting that Ethiopian electricity imports have halved due to drought, reducing our electricity supplies, and KPLC’s last-mile budget has been cut by Sh5 billion.

In fact, the dedication to a national grid will require many more billions in capital spending to add massive non-hydro generation sources, as climate change increasingly impairs generation from water, and billions more transmitting that power long distances over further costly infrastructure.

Yet, beneath that continuing commitment, lies a deeper issue. Most alternatives would shift the nexus of activity from large and centralised capital spending to the enablement of self-organised, local, small spending: meaning the nature of government in electrification would change.

For the clearest solution to these costs and losses is to offer finance for local power set-ups, or even to individual homes — removing the need for new large sources and transmission costs. Moreover, the options for home-generated power have only grown over the last 10 years.

It is true that this sets up a capacity issue of its own in verifying that funds go into local power generation and not elsewhere, but there are so many routes that could secure that, from heavily subsidised solar panels, learning from the lessons via e-wallets and fertiliser subsidies, and other models still, to ensure the subsidised versions reach the consumer at the right price and don’t only benefit middlemen.

It’s a plan and system that might take a year or more to perfect, to make it graft-proof and genuinely enabling, but put power generation in citizens’ own hands, as villages, local cooperatives, or homes, and the billions on transporting huge hydropower becomes the cost of an era past.

The writer is a development communication specialist.