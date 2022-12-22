Columnists Real work for Ruto team starts after lapse of 100 days in office.

By RAPHAEL OBONYO

World over, a new president sets some goals to be achieved and assessed after the first 100 days in office.

President William Ruto was no exception and as they say, a good day is seen in the morning, which offers us some reflective moments to question his performance as the 100 days in office elapse.

When he took office in September, President Ruto promised to tackle several immediate challenges Kenyans were facing in his first 100 days in office, which he had echoed during his campaigns.

Among President Ruto's quick gains was the growth of tax compliance level, which would eventually get us out of the debt crisis.

As we speak, the Treasury is at an advanced stage of borrowing again to bridge the budgetary gap.

Also, the Ruto administration was expected to put in place robust measures to tackle the food crisis and bring down the cost of living – which has been his biggest nightmare since he took office 100 days ago due to a drought that has affected 23 counties.

The President was also expected to tackle the ballooning wage bill and pending bills, which have left many State suppliers out of business due to cash flow problems.

He was also expected to address unemployment among the youth, a ticking bomb.

The challenge of the high cost of living, Dr Ruto said during his campaigns, would be tackled by investing in agriculture.

He dismissed the impact of the situation in Ukraine as a "tall tale". "I will lower the cost of living in the first 100 days after taking office," he repeatedly promised.

Although well-premised as not sustainable, the subsidy on fuel and food offered many some sort of relief. Kenyans now want the President's promise of lowering the cost of living actualised.

Far from it since the cost of living is still very high.

The cost of fuel, for instance, rose by around Sh20 and the cost of basic items has continued to skyrocket.

The Ruto administration has not pronounced any serious policy shift that would avert the ongoing crisis.

His campaign rhetoric was so well related to the daily plight of the ordinary Kenyans who voted for him in the hope that he understood their problems and would turn around the situation once in office.

The government should now take concerted efforts to ensure proper service delivery, job creation and the absence of corruption in its administration through sound policy measures.

The writer is a Public Policy Analyst.