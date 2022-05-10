Columnists Reconfigure Nock to shore up its strategic fuel reserve mandate

By DANIEL NJOROGE THUO

The global energy crisis is the most recent in a series of cyclical energy shortages experienced over time.

In the wake of unprecedented rises in wholesale gas and fuel prices, coupled with struggles to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, governments are trying alternative methods to stymie the ever-increasing energy demand and shrink the supply gap.

East Africa has experienced fuel-supply disruption. In Kenya, the fuel crisis in April was attributed to fuel hoarding by oil firms that, according to the Petroleum ministry, were taking advantage of the subsidised oil products with an intent to sell to neighbouring countries, which sparked a surge in fuel price in the domestic market.

In most places, particularly the rural areas, pump prices went as high as $3 a litre. Policymakers find themselves in dilemma on how best to navigate the crisis as well as put safeguards in place to avert such interruptions.

The government has attempted to manage the situation with the recent move being a protest letter to the oil marketers not to divert fuel meant for the domestic market.

But this seemingly bold move has had little impact.

Several questions come up when looking at potential government intervention to be adopted.

To begin, it is important to understand the wide range of market imperfection that surrounds the sector in a developing country such as ours to provide solutions to the crisis.

For instance, some argue that by reducing the excise duty levied on petroleum products, you reduce the reliance on remittances by the government to the oil marketers that have been complaining about the delays by the government in remitting compensation from the stabilisation fund.

The arguments hold that if you are collecting Sh60 as taxes per litre of petrol and then give Sh20 back as a subsidy, why not collect Sh40, which has a self-adjusting mechanism free of bureaucracy. From a layperson’s point of view, this seems ideal.

However, taxes are tricky, on one side you have development partners who in most cases inform a given policy direction and might not support the tax reduction given the rising debt levels that have exceeded the 60 percent debt-to-gross domestic product threshold.

The short-term remedy for this, therefore, would be for the government to get some funds and buy fuel directly through the National Oil Corporation of Kenya and make it available to independent oil marketers controlling 70 per cent of the market in Kenya in addition to maintaining some level of subsidy to tame erratic prices.

Secondly, there is a need to rehabilitate the available infrastructure to enhance storage capacity at the Kenya Pipeline Compan.

This will guarantee a steady supply of fuel. But most importantly, NocK, a State-owned entity, is currently limping financially, which presents a couple of things; one is the inability to borrow financial resources to support working capital operations.

However, the conversation has always been about which entity should the mandate of the strategic reserve be domiciled? The NocK or KPC?

The KPC plays a big role in the delivery of the petroleum mandate. It has an established network and facilities such as deports. Why not merge the two? For any regime that means well Kenya this would offer a greater degree to stabilise the industry.