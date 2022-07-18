Columnists Reform taxes to get economy going

By TOM KAHIGU

The lazy man’s solution to economic growth is to blame corruption for everything that is wrong with the economy. The truth is, there are many fundamental problems with our economy besides corruption.

The susceptibilities include vague regulatory frameworks, poor taxation regime, convoluted legal environment fraught with punitive laws, cultural attitudes, divisive politics, environmental challenges, and a relentlessly corrosive global environment characterized by terrorist threats, health challenges, protective trade laws and environmental degradation.

Small restaurant owners in Kenya are burdened by many licensing requirements that include health certificates, music copyrights (two different entities), fire suppression, food hygiene, seating capacity amongst many other requirements.

Supermarkets have licences lined up on acres of walls since almost every item on the shelf is regulated by one or multiple government agencies! A petrol station owner apart from NEMA, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) must deal with many government agencies before they can operate and make one shilling per litre while the government pockets over Sh75 per litre in taxes and levies and lots more in licences.

The regulatory framework is burdensome and overpopulated with officials and industry self-regulating bodies chasing different agenda often overlapping. These entities are too intrusive with multiple licences, fees, excessive reporting, and overbearing supervision immensely burdening businesspeople.

This creates fertile ground for rent-seeking and evasion. This disincentivises honest and enlightened people from investing in small businesses opting for less challenging instruments like treasury bonds and real estate, leaving small businesses to less structured entrepreneurs and making investments unpredictable.

Taxation should exhibit fairness, adequacy, simplicity, transparency, and administrative ease. Our tax system requires a rocket scientist to advise clueless businesspeople. It is convoluted, duplicated with poor enforcement and low compliance. No businessperson establishes a business primarily to prosper by not paying taxes while governments should not target to tax citizens to prosperity.

Every businessperson understands that in business, taxes are part of the overheads and therefore expects a predictable and fair tax regime only to find the converse. The government’s tax interest turns out to be huge, vague, and non-negotiable.

A restaurant selling fish, ugali and managu at Sh230 needs to pay the government Sh41 in VAT and catering levy before paying for the unga, raw fish, mbogas, firewood, salaries, rent. To add insult to injury, VAT refund is impractical for small traders who buy inputs from marigiti and gikomba.

Due to tax and convoluted regulations, sole proprietor and small chain restaurants don’t survive in Nairobi CBD beyond five years. I challenge anybody to point out one.

Taxation must be seen to promote equity within the society otherwise it might be misconstrued to be a tool for comprador bourgeoisie interests. To widen its tax base, the government intends to introduce presumptive tax for small-scale farmers which will further complicate agriculture, making Kenya even more food insecure.

The country’s leadership needs to protect businesses by embracing a small government philosophy where the government’s main role will be to defend liberties, provide minimal services and minimal regulation. A promising start is to collapse regulation enforcement agencies to at most two or three, simplify and reduce number of taxes, guarantee scale through outsourcing.

Outsourcing of tax can be instituted by zoning business districts and appointing tax collection agencies with strict penalties and service level agreements supervised by the KRA. This will herald a small government regime and constrict avenues for rent-seeking.