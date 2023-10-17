Columnists Reluctance to call Hamas attack on Israel a criminal act is horrifying

By JENNY LUESBY

As we watch the world order break down around us, is it possible that the shock of the Covid pandemic was deeper than we realised, and that this is what is fuelling our loss of values?

For sure, there was a pattern to our lockdown thinking that was as universal as grieving. As all our borders closed, offices locked, salaries tumbled, and healthcare stalled, the carousels of our lives effectively stopped: the music turned to silence.

And very many people reached a thought, as their ‘old life’ was threatened and with nothing to do but think: was I really living the life I wanted to live?

The reflection fuelled legions of rash decisions, migrations, post-Covid abandonment of corporate and public posts in the Great Resignation, and a long tail of disruption.

Leaders, too, got struck, such as the President of Russia, who quickly amassed thousands of troops on his neighbour’s border and launched an all-out invasion, so he could be Peter the Great, the second, emperor of all the Russias.

Yet in all this ‘I’m-done-with-the-old-frustrations’ instability, have we also abandoned human decency?

The Hamas attack on Israeli homesteads 10 days ago, the beheading of babies and killing of mothers in front of young children then kidnapped, was horrific.

But what also horrifies me is the loss, by institutions and people we used to trust, of the capacity to divide right from wrong and cruel from reasonable.

The BBC has held firm, it won’t call the slaughter of over 1,300 Jews in Israel ‘terrorism’.

Take comfort, Kenya. Remember Westgate? Next time, if Al-Shabaab (previously called terrorists) slaughters every man, woman and child in South B, they won’t be terrorists: just ask the BBC. Nowadays, it’s fair game/freedom fighting / politics with passion, to massacre another nation’s families.

Nor is it just the BBC that can’t conclude baby beheading is a crime.

Liberals in Europe, who demonstrated when the Iranians killed women for lifting their veils, are now destroying Israeli flags after the same Iranian regime’s puppet group murdered hundreds of Jews. They are also condemning the USA for supplying arms to Ukraine.

So the liberal anti-oppressive position now is that the Ukrainians under attack should have died in their millions, without protest or support, like they did in the Holomodur genocide?

Is it that we have lost the capacity to know what is ‘wrong’? Or we just don’t care any more? If so, maybe we deserve the annihilation that is steadily building up. For what, really, does a human race deserve that has abandoned the concepts of evil and wrong and stands for nothing at all, as the humans all start eating other humans?

The writer is a development communication specialist.