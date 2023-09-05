Columnists Reporting and assurance essential to integrity of carbon markets in Africa

By AKINYEMI AWODUMILA

The use of carbon credits or taxes to incentivise the transition to a low-carbon economy has been embraced globally and is starting to gain traction in Africa.

The role of organisations in the public and private sectors towards reducing carbon-intensive operations has resulted in innovations that are driving these transitions.

Numerous initiatives have been conceived to guide the functioning of carbon markets in Africa.

Notable is the Africa Carbon Markets Initiative (ACMI), which has among its many objectives the goal of ensuring high-integrity carbon markets in the continent.

The value chain for the carbon markets includes stakeholders such as project developers (organisations or individuals), the third-party verifiers or auditors and the financiers.

These projects could be situated within rural communities and could relate to agriculture, energy, transportation, mining or forestry.

Every step of the process, from generation to utilisation of carbon credits and financing, requires information and assurance to aid the decision-making of stakeholders.

For example, where projects are community-based, a third-party verifier or auditor should verify and provide assurance on the information project developers supply to their stakeholders on whether the intended financial benefits envisaged in the project are delivered to the communities.

Organisations that purchase carbon credits must ensure that the data provided on the carbon projects, whether related to carbon reduction, avoidance or removal projects, is accurate.

As the carbon markets continue to develop in Africa, organisations will begin to access financing products using their carbon credits.

The ability to access finance is another aspect where reporting and assurance will play an important role because capital providers will require verified information to make decisions such as whether or not to provide funding, how much funding to provide and under what terms if they decide to provide financing.

Regulators will also begin to hold organisations accountable based on their representations in their non-financial reports to stakeholders.

Reporting and assurance are integral to the functioning of carbon markets, and organisations should pay attention to them to avoid significant adverse consequences that result when they report inaccurate information on their emissions and offset.

The damage this could have on an organisation’s reputation is substantial. It could also result in a loss of trust with stakeholders.

The writer is a Partner at Deloitte East Africa. He is an author who writes and speaks widely on corporate reporting topics.