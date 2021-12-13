Columnists Rethink bid to review NHIF rates

By TONY WATIMA

Last week, it was reported that there is a proposal before the Senate to amend the NHIF Bill and give the National Hospital Insurance Fund powers to review the monthly contributions made by Kenyans every two years.

The aim of the proposal to review the rates regularly is to solve the Fund’s financial resources problem by increasing its revenue collection.

The proposal is primarily based on the argument that claims have more than doubled in the past five years when the increase in contributions has been marginal.

And the last review NHIF did was in 2015. This should rank as one of the most myopic policy proposals presented to the Senate.

The presumption that reviewing rates will increase contributions and help the NHIF finance its increasing costs of treatment and claims that have piled pressure in its cash reserves is simply mediocre thinking.

Research shows that having health insurance positively affects the use of health services. For example, the NHIF being a primary provider of health insurance in Kenya is able to initiate prenatal care, provide access to C-section deliveries for high-risk births and increase access to neonatal intensive care for high-risk babies for many mothers who can afford these services outside the NHIF cover.

So, a society having an increased number of people having this primary health insurance indeed matters because there is a positive effect on health outcomes, including mortality rates.

More importantly, healthcare is an economic good which means it is demanded because it affects human time available for the production of income and wealth. Therefore there is a relationship between that good health and higher income together with workforce participation.

Now, the NHIF is designed to be a primary health insurance provider. This means it should target as many Kenyans as possible, if not all, to provide access to better healthcare in the country. But due to the structure of our economy, mandatory contributors are limited to those who are in formal employment.

The biggest pool the NHIF should be targeting as a primary health insurance provider is in the involuntary category or the informal sector.

If the NHIF reviews its rates up, knowing that our informal sector is a low-income base, not many Kenyans will be able to access better healthcare services through it.

The sponsor of the Bill is simply creating an affordability problem in accessing healthcare services, to the detriment of Kenya’s overall health policy and economic development.

In economics, demand is defined as the sacrifice an individual is willing to make in order to obtain a given service. So, an increase in contributions means the NHIF will be locking out many in the informal sector.

So, the proposer is asking the Senate and Kenyans to make a very expensive trade-off. A reduction in consumption of healthcare services is far worse than increasing contribution rates to solve the NHIF’s financial management problem.

So, the question is, what policy problem is this amendment solving or fixing?

The NHIF is designed to play a very fundamental role in Kenya’s health policy as the primary health insurance provider because it mainly serves low-income Kenyans. If the Fund is in need of more resources to manage its financial crunch, reviewing the rates every two years is not the answer.

The government is the one to respond by allocating more resources to the NHIF so as to make healthcare be accessed by as many Kenyans as possible.

The fact that there are increased claims should inform the proposer that demand for better healthcare services is increasing, which means the NHIF is promoting the health of society.

Therefore, it's important to maintain that access to better healthcare over raising contributions that will end up reducing that access.