Why there should be no hard stop in the review of new curriculum

Grade 4 pupils at Bondeni Primary School in Kitale display woven materials. PHOTO | NMG

By ALLAN ONUNGA

A cloud of unease is hanging over the education landscape due to the ongoing review of the competency-based curriculum (CBC).

This is unhealthy for a five-year old system that is yet to fully recover from impact of Covid-19 and it should be short-lived. We must start 2023 with a well-defined education roadmap for posterity.

For some time, the differing perceptions have been befuddling. The fickle teachers’ unions have contributed to the current limbo until we no longer see the stimulating nature of CBC. I recently watched a video of my niece (a GradeTwo pupil) persuading the family members to buy her customised best-wishes card that she made from recycled paper. Hers was a build-up of a lesson strand on enterprise development and waste recycling. Such skills are exciting, whichever way you look at it.

The exposure to entrepreneurial ideas around the three Rs of waste management (Reduce, Re-use, Recycle) in line with global trends dwarfs what a majority of the current adult population experienced.

This is just a single thread in the curriculum to which learners are exposed at formative years. We must appreciate strands that give learners a platform to build skills in line with education for sustainable development(ESD). For this alone, we must spare CBC of a hard stop.

An education system that is centralised around action and foregrounds sustainable knowledge, skills and competencies as opposed to examination-based behaviour is good. This is the reality of our time and knowledge must integrate this with environmental, economic and sustainable development.

Seeing the forest for the trees remains our biggest trap in appreciating the system. We miss the discussion points and start ridiculing the curriculum when we focus on generalities and fail to see the skills embedded in the tasks learners perform.

The review team is drilling through the significant concerns to reconstruct the curriculum and the government has assured the country of speedy resolution. I expect a clear and effective compromise position of additives and giveaways. A sudden screech to a halt will have a domino effect and ruin an entire generation of children.

The writer is an educator.