Columnists Review political parties funds formula

MPs during a session at Parliament chambers. PHOTO | FILE

By COLLINS ODOTE

Discussions on campaign financing have dominated public discourse the past few weeks following the publication of spending limits by the IEBC.

The focus has been on what politicians spend in their quest to get elected and the quest to level the political playing field by regulating the influence of money

While an important discourse, it is only half the story. The other half relates to public funding of political parties.

Money is both a distorter of fair electoral competition but also a necessity for mounting an election campaign.

In the run-up to the 2002 elections, opposition political parties felt disenchanted with the undue advantage that the then ruling party, Kanu had over them due to its access to public resources.

They pushed for a law for political parties, whose initial rationale was public funding of political parties. In fact, the initial piece of legislation they proposed was titled the Political Parties Funding Bill.

While the Bill was not enacted in that form, it formed the background to the Political Parties Act.

Since then, the idea about funding of political parties has become accepted in Kenya. The first attempt at allocation the money resulted in heated discussions and disquiet since it required that all registered political parties get an equal share of a proportion of the public funds.

The concerns arose from the fact that some of the registered parties were not participating in elections yet receiving funds. How would, one address, the question of briefcase parties in such an arrangement?

To respond to the above concern, Section 25 of the Political Parties Act was amended to provide a threshold for parties to qualify for public funding.

They needed to get at least three percent of the total vote, have three governors, three senators, 12 members of the National Assembly and 40 members of county assembly all elected on the party ticket.

Applying this criterion in the 2017 elections has led to another controversial outcome.

Only two political parties were able to qualify for the funds, being Jubliee and ODM.

The ODM share has been further shrouded in controversy arising from its coalition arrangements under Nasa and the implications of the boycott of the repeat presidential election.

While ODM holds that it has no money to share, its former partners accuse it of keeping all the money contrary to the provisions of the coalition agreement.

We seem not to have got the formula for sharing the money for public funding of political parties right.

It is wrong to give this money to only a handful of parties while excluding the majority that competed and won seats.

Equally it should not be given to all registered political parties even if they do not participate in elections. It is necessary that the threshold be reviewed to enable more parties to access the political parties fund.

In doing so, one option may be to make the number of elective seats captured in the Act be applied singly and not cumulatively. That way any party that meets the numbers of MCAs, governors, senators or Members of the National assembly would qualify.

We could in the same vein get rid of the minimum threshold of three percent of the vote so that the number of votes determines how much you get and not whether you qualify.

Qualification would be pegged on the number of seats won and not votes garnered while amounts for those who qualify would be based on the number of votes.

By reviewing the criteria for public funding, we will restructure the fund to enable it deliver on its intended objective, which is to spur the development of political parties as public institutions, something that the Constitution expressly captures.

The review must also strengthen the incentives for supporting the realisation of the principle of not more than two-thirds of either gender.

This requires that part of the funds be distributed based on the extent to which parties meet this criterion amongst their elected representatives following a General Election.