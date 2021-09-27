Columnists Revised GDP figures imply lower agriculture exposure

Kenya rebased its gross domestic product (GDP) to 2016, from the previous 2009. An old base year was replaced with a more recent one to keep up with changes in prices and present a more accurate picture of the economy.

Sometimes this results in upward adjustments as better sources of data improve coverage of the economy. The sectors’ new weights also more accurately reflect their contributions to the economy.

Kenya’s 2019 GDP increased by approximately five percent to Sh10.26 trillion ($101bn). This was much smaller than the 25 percent increase, when GDP was rebased to 2009, from 2001, partly because in the last rebasing, a sizeable share of the informal economy was brought under coverage.

Contribution of the transport sectors to 2019 GDP increased significantly, while agriculture’s and manufacturing’s decreased.

Among Kenya’s five biggest sectors, those whose weights increased were: transport and storage with its contribution to GDP increasing by a considerable 3 percentage points to 10.3 percent – implying the economy is more vulnerable to disruptions to the movement of people and goods; real estate, which is 1.4 percentage points bigger at 9.8 percent of GDP; and wholesale and retail trade — our proxy for consumer activity — 70 basis points bigger, at 8.4 percent of GDP.

The sectors that saw a decrease were agriculture – 2 percentage points smaller at 18.6 percent of GDP, which reduces the economy’s vulnerability to droughts; and manufacturing – an 80 basis points decrease to 8.7percent of GDP.

We also found that quarterly growth between the first quarter of 2009 and the third quarter of 2020 was on average lower post-rebasing at 4.6 percent, compared to 5.4 percent pre-rebasing. This may imply lower, on average, growth under the revised GDP series.

Overall, in 2020 Kenya recorded growth of -0.3 percent, compared to five percent in 2019. The services sector was largely behind this decline.

The sector contracted by 2.2 percent in 2020, compared to a 6.7 percent growth in 2019, on the back of declines in transport, education, professional services, accommodation and food serving, and wholesale and retail trade.

The resilient sectors that grew during the pandemic were agriculture (+4.8 percent in 2020 – owing to good rains) and construction (+11.8 percent – surprising, given the lockdown in the second quarter of 2020, especially).

Although financial services and real estate grew 5.6 percent and 4.1 percent respectively in 2020, it was a slowdown from 6.9 percent and 6.7 percent in 2019.

As the revision to GDP following the rebasing is small, the impact on significant macro ratios is almost negligible. This time around Kenya’s twin deficits – budget and the current account (CA) – did not shrink significantly and in so doing seemingly improve the macro-economic stability of the economy, as they did the last time GDP was rebased.

Similarly, Kenya’s debt, credit penetration and government revenue ratios did not deteriorate under the revised GDP.

Per capita income, which measures the amounts earned per person only saw a small increase by Sh2,204 ($20) to Sh231,089 ($2,097) in 2020.

The GDP rebasing came amidst a dampened economic outlook, with the ongoing drought implying an underwhelming recovery in 2021. President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared the ongoing drought a national disaster.

A drought alert for arid and semi-arid areas was declared for most pastoral and marginal agricultural areas across Kenya, following poor March-May long rains season, according to the Famine Early Warnings System Network. Kenya experiences recurrent droughts. The last one was in 2017, when agriculture declined by 1.3 percent.

Since agriculture is Kenya’s biggest economic sector and accounts for one-fifth of GDP, its performance has a marked effect on growth. However, under the revised GDP numbers, the economy’s exposure to agriculture has decreased, implying its growth is less vulnerable to the sector.

We expect services growth to bounce in 2021, given the low base effect. However, a full recovery for the hospitality sector is still far off, partly because the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out is slow. Only a small percentage Kenya’s population has been vaccinated against Covid-19, so far, below the average for Africa, and the rest of the world.

Industry’s recovery may be undermined by a slowdown in hydropower generation due to lower dam levels brought on by the drought. We forecast growth of 3.8 percent and 4.5 percent in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

There is downside risk to our 2021 forecast from a more severe drought than we have projected.