Revving up Africa’s productivity

A recent report by McKinsey Global Institute serves as a wake-up call to leaders that business as usual no longer works. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By BITANGE NDEMO

A recent report by McKinsey Global Institute titled "Reimagining Economic Growth in Africa: Turning Diversity into Opportunity" serves as a wake-up call to leaders that business as usual no longer works.

Released two weeks ago, this report highlights the untapped potential of Africa's resources and emphasises the need to accelerate productivity to reimagine economic growth for the benefit of the continent and the world at large.

The study underscores the importance of productivity as a catalyst for Africa's economic transformation. However, it reveals that productivity in all sectors of the African economy lags in comparable regions globally.

By aligning productivity growth with Asia's thriving services sector, Africa could add a staggering $1.4 trillion to its economy, nearly doubling the current value added by services.

To achieve this transformation, the report identifies rekindling industrialisation, promoting intracontinental trade, and boosting agricultural productivity as crucial complements.

While acknowledging the slow long-term growth in these sectors, the report emphasises the potential for Africa to leverage its diversity, foster productivity, and embrace emerging opportunities.

Africa's economic landscape is a tapestry of diverse growth patterns. Thirteen countries in East and West Africa have consistently maintained a growth rate of five percent, demonstrating resilience and potential.

Additionally, eight countries have emerged as accelerators, surpassing the five percent growth mark.

However, 12 nations are experiencing slower growth at approximately three percent, and a further 12 in the northern region have had negative expansion.

It is important to note that Africa's economic landscape is far from homogeneous.

Nearly half of the continent's population resides in countries that have achieved consistent economies, primarily in East and West Africa, with an average annual GDP growth exceeding four percent.

In contrast, the remaining population resides in countries experiencing slower growth, including the three largest economies on the continent, namely Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Despite being home to the world's youngest and fastest-growing population, Africa has struggled to keep pace with other regions.

For instance, India has achieved an annual GDP per capita growth of five percent, while China has witnessed an astounding eight percent.

Africa's rapid urbanisation, with an estimated 500 million people expected to migrate from rural areas to cities by 2040, necessitates significant investments in infrastructure and the creation of productive job opportunities.

By expanding infrastructure and fostering development in smaller second-tier cities, Africa can alleviate the strain on its major urban centres, thus spreading productivity and income growth more equitably.

The report also acknowledges Africa's potential to surpass its projected growth by capitalising on emerging geopolitical shifts.

With an abundance of strategic minerals found within its borders, Africa could emerge as the new manufacturing hub.

Shifting from exporting raw materials to manufacturing finished goods would allow the continent to negotiate better trade deals and assert its economic independence.

Additionally, Africa's young, skilled workforce adds to its advantage in becoming a manufacturing powerhouse, capable of competing on the global stage.

To reignite growth and unleash its untapped potential, Africa must prioritise several key areas. First and foremost, accelerating digitisation to leapfrog traditional barriers and unlock new opportunities for businesses and individuals.

Developing local talent is another crucial aspect that requires investment in education and skills training.

Fostering regional collaboration is paramount for strengthening economic integration and intracontinental trade.

Streamlining trade barriers, harmonising regulations, and promoting cross-border investments are crucial steps in achieving this goal.

Investing in urban infrastructure is essential to support Africa's urbanisation. Nurturing homegrown business champions is vital.

Africa already boasts a growing number of successful companies with annual revenues exceeding $1 billion.

Africa's journey toward sustained economic growth may be complex, but with the right strategies and collective efforts, the continent can transform its economic landscape and create a prosperous future for its people.

It is time to embark on a path of inclusive, sustainable, and vibrant economic growth.