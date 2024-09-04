Right to disconnect with the law

When Australia, the third country to pass the Right to Disconnect Law (RDL) after France and Portugal, implemented the same, it affirmed the 2022 Australia Institute survey, which revealed widespread support for the ability to disconnect. Only nine percent of respondents felt such a strategy would not improve their lives.

And others reported a host of good consequences, such as having more social and family time, increased mental health, and job satisfaction.

This legislation that allows employees to disconnect from job-related contacts outside of business hours, may prompt more countries to consider following suit.

The RDL, designed to safeguard workers' mental health, work-life balance, and personal privacy from the effects of constant connectivity, has garnered support.

While some experts argue that it's impossible to compartmentalise work and non-work hours, proponents of the law point to its potential to enhance productivity.

They cite studies showing that RDL can positively impact workers' well-being, motivation, creativity, and performance, as it allows for relaxation and reflection outside of work hours.

It can facilitate this process by allowing staff to disconnect from their work-related communications and focus on their personal interests and hobbies or simply rest and recharge.

They also enhance their well-being, motivation, and creativity, preventing burnout and stress.

It can also reduce stress and burnout among employees who enjoy their leisure time without feeling pressured or guilty to respond to work-related matters.

It increases the quality of sleep and rest among employees, who can avoid disruption caused by electronic devices at night. It further improves their physical and mental health, as well as their cognitive abilities.

It is explained that RDL can also foster trust and autonomy among employers and workers, who can establish clear boundaries and expectations for their work and communication.

This can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their collaboration and their satisfaction and engagement with their work.

In addition, RDL encourages employees to focus on their core tasks and priorities during their working hours rather than being distracted by irrelevant or unnecessary communications. This can boost their concentration, creativity, and problem-solving skills, as well as their output and quality of work.

However, not everyone shares this positive view of RDL. Some argue that the law is unrealistic and impractical in a globalised, competitive economy. They claim that the RDL could harm businesses' competitiveness and profitability, as it may lead to missed opportunities and customers.

Critics also point out that the RDL could result in employers paying for overtime, which could run into billions.

Moreover, some employees may prefer to stay connected to their work outside of their working hours, either because they enjoy their work, want to advance their careers, or have personal or financial reasons to do so.

They argue that the RDL can limit their autonomy and choice and impose a rigid and uniform schedule. Additionally, some employees may prefer more flexibility and autonomy over their work schedules rather than adhering to a fixed and rigid one.

For example, some staff may want to adjust their working hours according to personal preferences, family obligations, or peak productivity times.

They may also want to take advantage of the technology that enables them to work from anywhere and at any time rather than being confined to a specific location or period.

For these employees, the RDL can be seen as a constraint and a limitation rather than a protection and a right. Studies show that flexitime has worked and benefited employees.

Therefore, RDL is a controversial and complex issue with advantages and disadvantages for employees and employers. On the one hand, the law can protect the rights and well-being of workers, who can enjoy more rest and relaxation and avoid the stress and burnout that can result from being constantly connected to their work.

RDL is a win-win situation for both employers and employees, who can benefit from a healthier, happier, and more productive work environment.

On the other hand, the law can also limit the flexibility and autonomy of workers, who may want to adjust their work schedules according to their preferences.

For Africa to achieve its competitiveness globally, especially in a digital market, it is important to find a balance between the interests and needs of all the stakeholders involved and to consider the context and circumstances of each situation.