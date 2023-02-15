Columnists Road to stable nations through digitisation of small, medium firms

Wilson Kairu shapes tins used in the bread bakery at his workshop located along Landhies Road on May 11, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By GERALD MAITHYA

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are critical to Africa's inclusive socio-economic growth. These entities help to anchor countries' economies and contribute to inclusive socio-economic growth.

SMEs account for 40 percent of GDP in emerging economies and create at least 90 percent of new jobs.

This is especially true in Africa, where over 60 percent of the population is under the age of 25.

SMEs account for approximately 80 percent of jobs in Africa, with the African Union Development Agency noting that they employ up to 90 percent of the population in countries such as Uganda, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

Aside from employing people, SMEs provide goods and services and serve as an important link in the manufacturing value chain, generating economic activity along the way.

Many manufactured products reach consumers via SMEs, typically through a network of small independent retail stores such as dukas and kiosks in Kenya, ojas in Nigeria, hanouts in Morocco, or spaza shops in South Africa.

As a result, SMEs are the backbone of most economies. Countries' economies can be strengthened by enabling SMEs to grow and compete in the value chain.

Despite their important role, there are several obstacles to their survival and success. In fact, despite having the highest entrepreneurship rate in the world, research shows that up to 80 percent of African SMEs fail within the first five years.

Access to infrastructure and connectivity, business enablement tools, finance, and digital skills are all potential roadblocks for SMEs.

The most significant barrier that most SMEs face is obtaining financing and affordable lending.

These businesses frequently lack appropriate information such as credit history, financial statements, and other required data points, while traditional credit-scoring models used by many financial institutions discriminate against SMEs.

Without access to working capital, SMEs are unable to invest in and grow their businesses.

There is a need to enable tools that SMEs can use to collect and manage transactional data that can be used to provide valuable business insights to guide their decision-making and that can be leveraged to create financial reports.

Digitisation can assist businesses in developing a financial and transactional history that will allow them to obtain loans.

This information and well-organised data can help African SMEs gain access to and diversify their financing options.

This financing allows them to expand their businesses, hire more people, and contribute to the economy of their country.

Microsoft collaborates with international organisations such as the IFC and local financial services institutions to develop innovative financing mechanisms for African SMEs that allow them to establish a credit record and differentiated data sets that tell the story of the business rather than a simple money-in-money-out overview.

This opens up more borrowing options for SMEs, allowing them to join the integrated value chain and participate in the formal economy.

The writer is the startups lead of Microsoft Africa Transformation Office.