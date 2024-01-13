Columnists Role of double taxation treaties

Wooden house with the inscription “Tax” and the judge’s hammer. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By HUMPHREY WATTANGA

More by this Author

In an increasingly interconnected global economy, the complications of taxation systems have risen, sparking concerns over double taxation—the state where multiple countries levy taxes on the same income or asset, presenting a challenging obstacle for cross-border commerce.

This financial burden not only discourages investment but also complicates tax compliance and distorts economic incentives, especially for emerging economies like Kenya.

At its core, double taxation arises due to the disorganised nature of national tax systems. When the laws of two or more countries overlap, individuals or corporations find themselves caught in the crossfire of conflicting tax regulations, leading to double-taxation or double non-taxation of the same earnings or assets.

The repercussions of such a predicament are dire particularly for developing nations like Kenya. This discourages foreign investment, reduces economic activity and impedes international trade.

Read: Stop double taxation on personal income — ICPAK

Recognising the threats of double taxation, countries worldwide have embarked on a journey of collaboration to eliminate tax evasion and aggressive tax avoidance through Double Taxation Agreements (DTAs).

These treaties, bilateral or multilateral agreements between nations, serve as shields against the adverse effects of double taxation.

DTAs serve as legal frameworks, fostering cooperation between two or more nations to mitigate double taxation. The implications of double taxation are truly profound, potentially obstructing the flexibility of resources, especially between developed and developing economies. These treaties offer a roadmap to delineate tax obligations, specifying when income should be taxed in the country where it’s generated and in the taxpayer’s country of residence.

The core of DTAs lies in restricting taxing rights of contracting states over income that shares connections with multiple countries, preventing the imposition of duplicate taxes. They outline rules for tax determination based on the taxpayer’s state of residence or the source state of income, ultimately aiming to prevent the unfavourable effects of double taxation.

In Kenya, the DTA Negotiation Committee comprising representatives from various governmental bodies including Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), plays a pivotal role in assessing and negotiating DTAs. The Treaties and International Policy office within the KRA Domestic Taxes Department, scrutinises proposed DTAs, preparing reports and assessment matrices that advice Kenya’s policy position prior to negotiations.

Currently, Kenya has ratified DTAs with 15 countries, effectively curbing double taxation and fostering more streamlined tax practices. These countries include Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Iran, Korea, Norway, Qatar, Seychelles, South Africa, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, the UK and Zambia.

Read: Multiple taxes squeeze digital firms as profits take a beating

The treaties not only eliminate the risk of juridical double taxation but also establish specific tax rates applicable to covered taxes, promoting clarity and predictability for taxpayers.

Central to the DTA process are Tax Residence Certificates (TRCs), instrumental in proving an individual’s tax residency in Kenya and the taxes paid in the country.

These certificates facilitate elimination of double taxation in other contracting states, enhancing confidence and smoother business operations. Applying for a TRC involves a meticulous process, requiring a well drafted application letter alongside pertinent documents, exemplifying the significance and seriousness attached to the mitigation of double taxation.

Effective implementation and enforcement of these agreements remain critical. Equipping tax authorities with the necessary resources and expertise to navigate the complexities of international taxation is imperative. It ensures that the spirit and objectives of these treaties are realised, promoting fairness and equity in the global tax landscape.

In an era where global economic integration continues to expand, DTAs stand as essentials of fairness and efficiency in taxation, ensuring that businesses and individuals aren’t unduly burdened by multiple tax impositions.

Kenya’s efforts in negotiating and ratifying DTAs with multiple countries signify a proactive stand in addressing the challenges double taxation pose.

The focus on reducing barriers to international trade and fostering a business-friendly environment speaks volumes about the country’s commitment to economic growth and development.

As Kenya navigates its economic landscape, these treaties play a vital role in fostering a conducive environment for investment and cross-border transactions, ultimately contributing to sustainable growth and economic stability.

For more information please write to: [email protected].

The writer is the Commissioner General, Kenya Revenue Authority