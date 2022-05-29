Columnists Role of SMEs in creating a low-carbon economy

By NDIRANGU NGUNJIRI

Business sustainability is more essential trouble for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

A green industrial employer has abilities that have a pleasant interest in the local and global environment.

Climate change continues to impact our everyday lives and the future of all species throughout the planet. Governments are calling for private sector mobilisation and resources to tackle the climate crisis.

There is an opportunity for SMEs to play an active role in transitioning the world in the direction of a low-carbon economy while ensuring no individual is left behind. Here are some of the measures that could help:

Green your supply chain — review your supply chain and try to use close-by carriers that also have sustainability at their heart. The measure will help you to overcome global trade wars.

Offer remote work options — remote working maintains drivers and automobiles off of the roads. Remote working has the same impact on the environment as planting a forest of trees — it minimises greenhouse gases due to commuting.

Recruit employees who value sustainability — hiring workers who meet this professional undertaking will likely be more essential to you, however, if you embody your middle SME employer values and sustainability goals with the job vacancy advertisement you are more likely to attract applicants aligned to your values.

Culture in form is an essential part of the recruitment and results in happier employees and reduces turnover. So do not neglect it!

Go digital — despite the upward thrust of digital technology, many organisations still use more paper than necessary. Computers, smartphones, and other devices are integrated into the office processes. Use them to their fullest and avoid the use of paper as much as possible.

Reduce energy and resource use — use energy efficiently. Whether the employees work at home or office, make sure the domestic gadgets are off when no longer in use, recycle more and use insulation and only print when necessary. This might even save you money.

An environmentally aware SME looks beyond absolute profits, it considers its impact on society and the environment.

Effectively embracing sustainability may not pay off in the short term but the long-term benefits are rewarding.