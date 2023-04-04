Columnists Russia presidency makes a mockery of UN Security Council’s peace role

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 20, 2023. PHOTO | AFP

By JENNY LUESBY

There are times in our lives when we hope with all our hearts that our leaders are so smart they can steer us all through ever rougher waters without capsizing our ship, Planet Earth.

My prayers on this began last year during the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and they have only grown in volume and intensity as China has moved centre view and events have continued to unfold in an ever more worrying direction.

In this vein, this weekend, Russia took over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council, which exists to maintain world peace and uphold international law on the sovereignty of nations and on warfare and human security.

It doesn’t take a genius to spot the conflict of interest in the Security Council being led by a nation that is currently breaching nearly all international security laws in an invasion that has delivered more than a quarter of a million violent deaths.

But Russia has found a hole in the United Nations Charter.

For the UN lays out that the Security Council decides its position on violent conflicts in rulings that are binding on all members, and which include the capacity to direct military enforcement.

But the Security Council’s five permanent members, the US, France, the UK, China and Russia, each have a right to veto.

Nothing can be ruled by the council without the agreement of these five members, and, obviously enough, Russia has refused to agree to any position or action against itself.

Bizarrely, to any student of law or risk assessment, the builders of the UN assumed that none of the five nations it assigned absolute power would ever breach its rules and provided no facility to address such a breach.

Even a president can be impeached. But not a UN Security Council permanent member.

As it is, Russia only got the seat by favour. It belonged to the USSR, which no longer exists as a single nation, but split into many nations.

Russia got the seat for all of them. But, now in place, there is no established route to remove it for its flagrant move to violence.

One can only imagine the heat of the diplomacy behind closed doors on this, but, just in case anyone thought of vetoing Russia’s presidency, China came out last week with a nice line on forming its own security council.

And so our crisis deepens, with the United Nations Security Council no longer able to enforce world peace, just as the world’s violence, threats and divisions grow ever greater.

Think League of Nations and think WW II. History is repeating itself, and the next part is the world war that follows.