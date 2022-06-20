Columnists Save Kenyans from pain of fuel prices in growth targets

By Constant Wamayuyi

Last week, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) released their monthly statement on the maximum fuel price in Kenya effective June 15.

Notably, super petrol, diesel and kerosene prices increased to Sh159.1, Sh140.0 and Sh127.9 per litre respectively, from Sh150.1 per litre, Sh131.0 and Sh118.9 in that order.

The current prices are the highest ever recorded in the country.

The performance in fuel prices was attributable to an increase in the average landed costs.

Global fuel prices have recorded a 45.2 percent increase since the beginning of the year to $123.7 per barrel as of May 16, 2022, from $85.2 per barrel recorded on January 3, 2022, driven by persistent supply chain constraints worsened by the geopolitical pressures occasioned by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

These are the highest prices witnessed globally, since March 15, when prices reached $124.3 per barrel.

Kenyans have been largely cushioned from the high prices by the fuel subsidy programme under the National Treasury. However, the programme is unsustainable and will be depleted should the average landed costs of fuel continue to rise.

Additionally, the Treasury has indicated that the subsidies are inefficient and have led to misallocation of resources and crowding out of the public spending on productive sectors.

As a result, the government is poised to gradually adjust the fuel prices upwards with a view of eliminating the fuel subsidy.

The Treasury has also so far spent Sh67 billion in 2021/22 on the subsidy with an expectation that Sh84 billion will be spent by the end of the FY' 2021/2022. This would leave a paltry Kshs 16.0 bn in the Sh100.0 billion fund that was meant to cover 2021/2022 and 2022/2023.

Therefore, as a result of this increase in fuel prices, the cost of living will remain high given that fuel is a major contributor to Kenya’s headline inflation and fuel prices are a major input cost in the majority of Kenya’s sectors such as manufacturing, transport and energy.

Consequently, the business environment is expected to deteriorate even further as consumers are likely to cut on spending. Increased costs of fuel will likely translate to reduced investments and plateaued growth on the back of increased business costs.

This is particularly true to businesses engaged in energy-dependent industries such as manufacturing, transportation and construction. An increase in the cost of fuel will have a direct impact on the cost of electricity, thereby increasing the cost of running energy-dependent machinery and equipment.

While energy-dependent industries may be most vulnerable to fuel increases, that is not to say that other businesses are safe.

To the extent that economic and business sectors are highly interdependent, increases in costs on one end are likely to have a direct impact on the other end of the spectrum.

Noting that the current economic situation is neither favourable nor sustainable, whether to the ordinary citizens or the business community at large, it is high time that concrete steps were taken to rein in the cost of living as well as costs of doing business.