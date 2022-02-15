Columnists Scrap metal ban rings alarm bells on sector reforms

By Samuel Matonda

For a week now, the multi-billion shilling scrap metal business has been in the limelight over a presidential directive imposing a moratorium on January 20, 2022. The primary objective of the temporary ban was to curb the rising cases of vandalism of public installations.

The provisions and losses associated with repair and maintenance of some public installations account for over 10 percent of the cost budgets for organisations such as the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA).

But the stakeholders in the sector should view the ban as an opportunity to ‘clean house’ through cross-cutting reforms spanning the entire scrap metal value chain.

Self-regulation is an effective solution for any segment wishing to cast confidence and guarantee control in its business operations.

The Scrap Metal Association should build capacity and form a legally potent group that onboards, audits, lobbies and incentivises members towards pre-agreed terms. This way, public trust and confidence is achieved and standards met.

The self-regulating body can expel members who do not conform to conditions that include procedures, standards and quality. A successful case for self-regulation is in the plastic bags industry which witnessed transformation to alternative carrier bags after a ban.

Government regulation is yet another crucial tool to fast-track the sector compliance.

This includes a relook of the taxation, licensing, permits, procedures, documentation, tracking and traceability all aimed at incentivising best practice.

The effectiveness of government compliance will concomitantly be achieved with self-regulation. For example, the government should consider revising the increased taxes imposed in 2018 which adjusted duty from 25 percent to 35 percent on iron imports.

Export data shows a decline of metal scraps contribution to exports from 0.73 percent in 2018 to 0.54 percent in 2020. Import duty on iron and steel imports seems to have catalysed the demand for local scrap metals as well.

The permit and licensing cost of Sh250,000 is punitive to the small-scale players especially as they play in the less complex realms of collection and distribution.

Licensing requirements ought to be a variable of the value chain of the stakeholder. Lastly, guidelines and procedures should be aligned to address the traceability challenges and must encourage identification of players and source of materials

Lastly, it is time the sector reforms reflect the adoption of innovation and technology. This will spur changes in the speed of handling transactions, introduce new products and efficient and cost-effective production means, provide a platform for self-regulation, enhance track and trace capabilities and make data available for evidence-based decisions.

It is time to look at options like distributed ledger technologies which enable interparty consensus. This will aid in ensuring only sanctioned items and processes are permitted in the commercial and trade space.

In conclusion, therefore, the scrap metal sector reforms can only be achieved through the collaboration of stakeholders along the value chain. The impact of this segment is felt across industries from environmental, infrastructural, international trade, mining, legislative and transport.

This moratorium should be seen through the lens of opportunity to generate and implement sustainable policies that invite players in this segment to gainful economic participation. In fact, upward revision of GDP measurements will be realised upon fully embracing this segment.

The standardisation and transparency will usher in acceptance by players like banks who are crucial in supporting the industry through financing. It will also foster transparency of scrap metal business as a legitimate trade with professional dictates.

Matonda is the CEO of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry