Columnists Sights and sounds of Kinshasa

Driving to Kinshasa’s city centre from the airport is an extreme sport. Every form of matter assaults your visual, auditory and nasal senses. FILE PHOTO | AFP

By CAROL MUSYOKA

More by this Author

I recently visited Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for the first time and came back with a deeply profound appreciation of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda’s commitment to East African integration.

One can pick up their national identity card and download an interstate pass from E-Citizen (save for our unwilling Tanzanian neighbours) and leave the same day to do whatever business takes them there.

I submitted my passport to the DRC Embassy in Nairobi a fortnight before my travel after paying $50 for a single-entry visa. A multiple-entry one will set you back $400.

The airline ground staff at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, who are visibly alive to the spirit of the East African Community (EAC), told me I didn’t need a visa as I boarded.

That all I needed was my national identity card. That was nothing but a fantasy as the immigration officials at Kinshasa’s N’Djili International Airport were quick to ask for the visa.

Upon being asked whether Kenyans could use their national IDs to visit DRC, a resounding no followed quickly. So much for DRC’s entry into the EAC that does not require visa travel for members.

You either speak French or Lingala, which is the local language widely spoken in the city. If you don’t, then it is animated finger-pointing, attempts at trying to “Frenchenize” English words and dumbing down one’s speech in a useless attempt to communicate. All pointless to be honest.

Driving to Kinshasa’s city centre from the airport is an extreme sport. Every form of matter assaults your visual, auditory and nasal senses.

From the heaving masses of pedestrians to the uncollected garbage that lines the streets clogging up drains built in Leopoldian times.

Weather-beaten and battered yellow taxi cabs (equivalent to Kenya's matatus), many of them with doors hanging by a thread and seats made up of wooden benches, crisscrossed the wide boulevards, a number crossing the barriers separating choked arteries to drive on the side of oncoming vehicles.

May the rest of you godless drivers be damned.

Like magic, the madness ends once you enter the leafy suburbs of Gombe, where many offices, embassies and residences for the well-heeled Kinshasa residents are located.

Here the cars are newer, the streets cleaner and the pedestrians fewer and less rowdy.

Kinshasa is a city of dissonant disparities. Champagne-swigging wealth surrounded by abject poverty that is jarring to behold.

But a population that would make any hustler movement proud as every corner is surrounded by a micro retail business selling airtime, plants, fruit and vegetables and other consumables.

A visit to the Avenue Du Commerce is a good way to get the pulse of the city’s trade DNA. The area is where Nairobi’s Luthuli Avenue meets Gikomba, Grogan and Tom Mboya Street.

Everything from electronics to hardware goods to mitumba to beauty products to vehicle spare parts competes for space in heaving roadside stalls and compacted brick-and-mortar stores.

Staying in a hotel and eating out at restaurants is hideously expensive as everything is imported. Everything.

Despite being situated next to the mighty Congo River and enjoying seasonally regular rainfall, agriculture is not a mainstay in a country that enjoys 80 million hectares of arable land.

Although Kenyans have been coming in droves in search of business opportunities, it becomes quickly apparent that one needs to have a local partner to help navigate the language barrier, the socio-political undertones and the unbelievably (and somewhat deliberately) complicated miasma of taxation laws.

Taxation is often used to raise government revenues in an ad hoc manner, depending on the urgency of the government’s needs.

I met with a CEO of a multinational that had just decided to shut down its operations in DRC. The government had raised the price of excise duty stamps by a multiple of eight, against the company’s projections for a simple doubling of the price of the stamps as a worst-case scenario.

The CEO mused that two other multinationals had pulled out of the market recently as well due to the hostile taxation environment.

DRC provides exciting business opportunities for the hustler native of Kenya. But one should go with eyes wide open. And polish up your French; you’ll need it, mon amie!

Email:[email protected]

Twitter:@carolmusyoka