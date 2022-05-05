Columnists Can sin taxes achieve more than taming societal ‘sins’?

By GIBSON MATHANJUKI

Over the years, it has become the norm for every government budget to announce an increase in excise duty on various products that are deemed luxurious, societal ills or outright unnecessary goods that enjoy high demand.

For this reason, excise duty has traditionally been referred to as a “sin tax”, aimed at punishing societal “sins” such as gambling, importation of luxurious vehicles, alcohol consumption, smoking of cigarettes.

Other schools of thought word it as “…if you can afford it, pay the tax on it”, and this is deemed to apply to products such as bottled juices, aerated drinks, cellphone airtime or internet, and banking services.

One, however, wonders whether the Government can do without the revenue generated from sin tax in case the people who consume these sin goods or services indeed decided not to consume them.

In other words, if the Government was successful in punishing these sins, such that the consumers stop consuming these sins, can we do without the tax revenue?

The Economic Survey for 2021, published by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) indicates that excise duty collected between 2015 and 2019 grew from KShs 62.7 billion to KShs 116.9 billion. These figures average 10 percent of total tax revenue, and cannot, therefore, be ignored.

Can excise duty, therefore, be used as a tool to generate higher tax revenue? Or, alternatively, can excise duty achieve more than simply punishing the perceived societal sins?

A closer look at the components that yielded the increased excise duty collections indicates that marked growth in absolute terms has been achieved from airtime consumption, wines and spirits, and financial transactions, whereas revenue from cigarettes and beer has either been static or decreased despite the annual increases in excise duty rates.

Since the apparent or emerging conclusion is that people will not stop consuming these sins, would the country not be in a better place if it sought to collect higher tax revenue from these products?

If factors are held constant, especially consumption of a good or service, an increase in excise duty rates should yield higher tax revenue.

If an increase in excise duty does not see an increase in the revenue collected, the immediate conclusion is that consumption has decreased – and one might then need to ask themselves what alternative or substitute products the consumers have shifted to.

Are there cheaper alternatives? A beer consumer who is unable to afford a beer will probably go out in search of cheaper and faster-reacting spirits, and this might explain the decline in excise duty collected from beer while that collected from wines and spirits is on the increase.

A cigarette consumer will probably go out in search of cheaper locally processed tobacco alternatives. It should also not be lost on us that the pricing in neighboring countries might be much lower, thus encouraging contraband imports or illicit products coming into the country through porous border points.

Are these cheaper alternatives healthy for our population? Most probably not. Manufacturers of legitimate products are required to comply with very high compliance standards or regulatory requirements, and we might therefore have a healthier population if we did not push consumers to illicit products.

And if we maintained pricing of these products at levels that are somewhat affordable rather than completely out of reach of the masses, we might discourage illicit imports and spend less as a Government in fighting trade in illicit imports. All these would count as savings or additional revenue on the part of the Government.

Although with the best of intentions at certain times, the constant and targeted increases in sin taxes may fail to consider the contribution of these taxes to the Government coffers, the number of people employed in the industry, and the impact that these increases may have on investors or potential investors.

It is argued that any tax system should be founded on certainty, simplicity and stability. As economies develop, evolve and even become more complex so should any tax system to ensure efficient collection of taxes.

Tax certainty as an overarching principle of an efficient taxation system assists in arriving at accurate assessments of the tax and lowering compliance costs associated with an investment or a continuation of an investment in a country.

As the size of consumer wallets increases, we should probably be exploring the possibility of recruiting consumers from cheaper or illicit products to healthier alternatives, and maintaining price levels might be the beginning – so that even without increasing excise duty rates, consumption would increase and Government revenue would be increase drastically.

For specific products, we are clearly at a stage where we need to consider holding the excise duty at current levels with the aim of recruiting consumers – as opposed to pushing these products out of the reach of the masses.

For other products where excise duty revenue is still increasing, we might still have room for continued increases. A few factors definitely need to be had in mind, over and above simple punishment of a deemed sin, and there are indeed ways and means of achieving these intentions.

The author is a Senior Tax Advisor at Andersen.