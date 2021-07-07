Columnists Small enterprises need help specifically targeting sector

By RUFUS MWANYASI

More by this Author Summary The outbreak of the Covid-19 scourge has seen support to the private sector increase to levels unseen before in previous tough times.

The government and private sector all deployed mitigation steps to reduce the impact of the menace on firms and households. Measures included reduction in taxes and disbursements of funds to vulnerable wananchi by the State.

In the same spirit, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) cut its key policy rate (CBR) and its Cash Reserves Requirements by 100 basis points, releasing over Sh30 billion for lending to businesses.

It also suspended blacklisting of defaulters in the Credit Information Sharing (CIS) system and lengthened repurchase agreements (Repos) maturity to provide liquidity for banks.

Similarly, telcos and banks, representing the private sector, waived charges on mobile money transactions and restructured outstanding loans for customers, respectively. In general, while the measures appear to have had some impact on the formal side, the informal the micro and small enterprises (MSME) sector seems to have missed out.

According to a recent study; the FinAccess Covid-19 MSE Tracker Survey, by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the CBK and FSD Kenya, support, especially MSME has been very weak.

Effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on micro enterprises, defined as firms with one to nine employees, has made it difficult for most of them to survive. The study shows that only 19 percent of MSMEs benefited from Value Added Tax (VAT) reductions and only 18 percent benefited from reductions in turnover tax.

At the same time, 73 percent of the MSMEs surveyed mentioned that their businesses had not benefitted from any direct government interventions while 65 percent said cash assistance would have enabled them to weather the lockdown, with government cited as the key source.

On loan restructuring, only two percent had their loans restructured. The survey further shows that by March 2021, 20 percent had closed down as a result of reduced demand and government containment measures.

Granted, the nature of these small enterprises (majority operate without a business licence with 65 percent unlicensed) and even fewer are registered with the national Registrar of Companies (92 percent not registered) means that policy makers find it difficult to respond to their needs effectively.

The ‘off-record’ nature of these businesses makes them inherently difficult to track.

Nonetheless, the fact that the sector accounts for 24 percent of GDP, over 90 percent of private sector enterprises and 93 percent of total labour force in the economy (2016 MSME Survey), should necessitate development of specific programmes for the sector post-Covid.

Key policy initiatives should include finding ways to onboard them into the formal structure and tracking their development and needs.

To complement these efforts, it’s important to diversify channels of access to finance. This is to maximise government intervention efforts especially in periods of crisis.

It’s worth noting that their traditional source of capital, microfinanciers, have been most affected by the pandemic in terms of their ability to provide credit to the private sector as the economy recorded negative growth in the second and third quarters of 2020.

No doubt, macroeconomic risks have increased significantly as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with evident negative impact on the MSME sector. With the sector’s recovery central to the overall recovery of the economy, it should command proper attention going forward.

Mr Mwanyasi is the managing director at Canaan Capital