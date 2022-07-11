Columnists Special tax courts could ease the tax disputes backlog

By KENNEDY MUGAMBI

President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 21 finally assented into law the much-awaited Finance Bill, 2022. One notable proposal that didn’t make it to the Finance Act, of 2022 was the requirement for a 50 percent deposit of disputed tax by a taxpayer before appealing an unfavourable decision of the Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT) at the High Court.

The proposal was premised on the need to protect disputed tax revenue by fast-tracking tax collection, considering the long duration tax disputes take to conclude.

Slow determination of cases has not only haunted the determination of tax disputes but also all kinds of disputes in the Kenyan courts. It is indeed a point of concern that taxpayers could frustrate tax collection by using the judicial process to delay payment of the taxes due. The proposal seemed like a sure solution to this problem. But was it the best approach?

In civil proceedings, litigants intending to appeal unfavourable decisions to a superior court are required to apply for a stay of execution of the decree. The Civil Procedure Act and Regulations have a provision for an applicant seeking a stay of execution to furnish security as the court orders.

Looking at the proposal by the Treasury from this purview, it is safe to say that once a taxpayer is found liable at the TAT, they automatically become judgment debtors. The proposal to have a taxpayer deposit 50 percent of the decretal sum before appealing to the High Court was in line with that logic.

However, unlike the proposal, the security deposited in civil proceedings is not expressly in cash but also includes other securities of a similar equivalent to the decretal sum. Additionally, the Bill had proposed that the taxpayer/appellant was to deposit with the commissioner 50 percent of the disputed tax at the Central Bank of Kenya.

This is akin to depositing the security with the decree-holder which defeats the whole essence for a stay of execution. In that logic, the proposal appeared to suggest a 50 percent settlement of the decretal amount once the taxpayer loses at the tribunal. This is inconsistent with the constitutional provisions of a fair administrative action, more specifically the right to access justice.

From a commercial perspective, had the proposal been passed, it was going to have adverse commercial effects on businesses with the direct implication of hurting cash flows in businesses caught up in tax wars with the KRA.

Some of the tax disputes extend to billions of shillings and it was unlikely that businesses would comfortably deposit the proposed amounts without struggling or closing shop.

It is also important to note that delayed tax disputes are not only disadvantageous to the Treasury but also to the taxpayer.

The uncertainty occasioned to taxpayers in a tax dispute with the KRA is not only disruptive to a taxpayer’s productivity but it is also an expensive affair. Any measures to expediate the disputes would be of mutual benefit to both the taxman and the taxpayer.

The Commercial and Tax division of the High Court is meant to expedite the determination of commercial and tax disputes. However, since the court adjudicates on a big scope of disputes — including injunction proceedings, company cases, bankruptcy, arbitration, intellectual property, recovery claims, and realisation of securities — it doesn’t necessarily prioritise the resolution of tax issues.

With the number of tax disputes rapidly rising and the constant pressure to increase tax revenues, the Commercial and Tax courts will struggle to sustain tax disputes without suffering backlog.

Noting the above, maybe it is about time for the Treasury and the business community to consider pushing for an amendment to Article 162(2) of the Constitution to introduce specialised tax courts akin to the Environment and Lands Court and the Employment and Labour Relations courts to specifically adjudicate over tax matters beyond the TAT.

This will not only expediate the determination of tax disputes by reducing backlog but will also promote consistency on the application of tax laws and ensure timely determination of such disputes on the basis that the judges sitting in those courts will be required to have developed expertise in tax issues.

Mugambi is a tax advisor with KPMG Kenya