Columnists Stand up against social media lies

Parliament building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JENNY LUESBY

More by this Author

Many years ago, I read a handout given to my (then) young son at school, about research. When using information from the Internet, it said, you need to be sure of its credibility.

Check the sources, and the evidence it is based on, it instructed, before explaining it was the nature of the Internet that anyone could write anything, but that didn’t necessarily make it true.

That process, that his school was teaching an 11-year-old, is called interrogation. It’s about questioning what you are told, not out of nuisance, or to be an irritant, but simply in order to establish the facts.

Sadly, it’s a process we are leaving behind us, giving enormous power to anyone who wants to lie to get what they want, as the checks and balances that require proof all but disappear.

For example, two weeks ago, I saw a claim picked up from a petition to Parliament and published in a news story. The claim was a lie. It wasn’t even nearly true. The parties involved had simply made a false statement, without evidence, which they were never required to produce at all in our world of impaired interrogation.

So I went and checked the facts myself, from sources that included, quite simply, Wikipedia, which showed the statement to Parliament was a lie with full references, but which I then additionally confirmed from the relevant government authorities, in a matter of minutes.

Our Parliament has no-one doing that, it seems. For which reason, I then looked to see what the penalty is for lying to a parliamentary committee. In a court, it would be perjury. But to Parliament, what is the charge?

Now, I look forward to the wonderful postbag that comes in from lawyers showing what charge exists, for I can find no reference in Kenya to any sanctions for lying to a parliamentary committee.

So I checked the UK law, which was the original structure for much Kenyan law, and the situation isn’t much better. Some ancient fine does exist but hasn’t been applied since 1880, with legal firms saying the implementation of penalty has fallen into disuse. So, that’s great: you can lie to parliament.

What about on the Internet, as a blogger, or on an organisation’s website? Well, traditionally, false facts were covered by the laws of libel, which rested on proving that a claim was false and had damaged the reputation of a person.

But that falls short for the kinds of falsities we live with in today’s world of corporates and activism, with sometimes sweeping fake claims that can fell thousands. For instance, I could claim that all blue cars in Nairobi are faulty, or all Kenyan tomatoes are poisonous — neither is true, as far as I know.

But suppose I state that, whose reputation have I provenly harmed with that false statement? And yet as tomato sales plummet, or blue car sales tumble, my lie has surely harmed people.

Add to that, if the statement is made by Internet, there is not even any ‘know your customer’ law for social media, meaning we can have avatars telling us all tomatoes are poisonous and there isn’t a way to track down the individual who made the statement for a libel case we would anyway struggle with, as we tried to show which person’s reputation had been harmed.

Thus, as people moan about fake news, in the same breath as they accept statements without asking for the evidence, we have created a perfect storm in allowing the shaping of public opinion, decisions, reputations, and our entire future, to be driven by untested, unproven, and unaccountable lies. And they work. For people believe them, sometimes unswervingly, and they act on them.

Which means we need to look again at our legislation.

For the answer most certainly is not closing social media, or even closing parliamentary committees. It’s about making people personally accountable for the veracity of the statements they make. As in, anyone has the right to say anything they like — so long as they have proof it’s true. That seems a reasonable boundary, or when did we get hung up on defending the right to lie?