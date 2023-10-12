Columnists Start by fixing cost of healthcare for the UHC plan to work in Kenya

By DOMINIC NZUKI

Universal healthcare coverage (UHC) in Kenya is a fundamental right, enshrined in the country's 2010 Constitution that promises access to quality healthcare for all.

However, despite numerous attempts to achieve this dream, many Kenyan citizens are just one critical illness away from a financial disaster.

The numerous WhatsApp groups and the week-on-week fundraisers set up to aid these contributions are a testament to the desperate circumstances that people find themselves in.

One of the impediments to achieving UHC is the exorbitantly high cost of healthcare in Kenya, attributed to an array of factors. It's time to address this critical issue if we are to turn the dream of UHC into reality.

The soaring cost of healthcare in Kenya can be linked to numerous inefficiencies within the healthcare value chain. These inefficiencies are often passed down to the final consumers, leaving them burdened with astronomical bills.

Limited supply of specialised healthcare services, the concentration of specialised hospitals in major cities, high mark-ups in prescription drugs, lack of awareness of generics and prevalent fraud in the healthcare industry are among the factors driving up the cost, making quality healthcare unaffordable for many.

To realise the dream of UHC, it's imperative that policymakers embark on a concerted effort to address the various factors that artificially drive the cost of healthcare to such exorbitant heights.

Strengthening regulatory oversight is the first step. We need to enhance oversight and regulation of the healthcare industry to curb inefficiencies, regulate costs for common procedures, create awareness for generic drugs and eliminate all forms of fraud in the value chain.

The regulatory bodies need to work closely with healthcare providers to ensure compliance and transparency. This will go a long way in restoring trust and ensuring that the system works for the people.

Investing in preventive healthcare is another essential measure. Promoting preventative healthcare measures can reduce the prevalence of expensive critical illnesses.

Encouraging regular check-ups and early interventions can help lower long-term healthcare costs and improve the overall health of the population.

We need to provide quality services in rural areas, reducing the concentration of specialised hospitals in major cities.

The writer is the Assistant Manager, Strategy and Innovation at Old Mutual General Insurance.