Stay safe from Covid this Christmas

By COLLINS ODOTE

Kenya cannot afford to lower their guard in the wake of the Omicron. Personal responsibility and vigilance are imperative as we celebrate Christmas.

On December 16, the daily Covid-19 positivity rate stood at above 16 percent. This rate should worry Kenyans since we had got accustomed to single-digit figures, much closer to one percent than 10 percent.

A day earlier Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe had informed the country that the fast-spreading Omicron variant had been detected in the country. On the same day the WHO regional director was reported to have confirmed that Africa was officially in the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The above developments cannot be welcome news, especially when viewed against the fact that Kenyans were slowly adjusting back to a near-normal life. There has been a feeling across the country that finally the worst may be behind us.

Omicron is a demonstration that we are not out of the woods yet. The health and economic disruptions that Covid-19 has caused are long-term. The process of recovery and getting back to normal requires a lot of hard work.

Last week the World Bank released a report that demonstrates the dividends that that hard work was producing. The Kenya Economic Update report shows that despite the effects of Covid-19 on the economy, the country’s economy has been resilient and has shown recovery in 2021 rising to pre-Covid levels.

This is without a doubt a very strong signal of the gains from the recovery efforts and the earlier containment measures.

However, the report also points out the lingering negative impacts of Covid-19 on the economy especially amongst the very poor, who lost their means of livelihood and continue to live in poverty. The message is that even as the country recovers, the levels of inequalities may continue to increase, calling for special measures to address this segment of the population.

This week is Christmas week. It is an opportunity for all to visit their family and friends, to thank God for keeping us safe throughout the year and a chance to celebrate. It is important though that we do all these in moderation while remembering that the virus is still in our midst.

The threat of deaths, lock-down and curfews still loom large. We can only prevent these eventualities by our behaviour. The caution to observe all the health protocols and avoid large gatherings must be adhered to strictly during this festive week and into the new year. Having survived the virus thus far, we must do all within our power to ensure that we are all safe.

Vaccination is another useful tool that requires greater attention. Unlike earlier this year, when there was vaccine scarcity, the latest reports indicate that we have much more than the numbers the government targeted to vaccinate by the end of the year.

While there is progress in the vaccination, it is not commensurate with the threat. This explains the warning by the Ministry of Health that those who do not take the vaccine risk being denied in-person government services from sometime this month. The courts have, however, halted this directive on the grounds, amongst others, of being a violation of fundamental rights.

The decision by the courts raises the question of balancing rights. It is important that in deciding this question on its merits the courts do not end up sending the message that it is fine for one to opt not to get vaccinated.

While compulsion may not serve the intended purpose, we also know of many people who initially doubted the existence of the virus or those who refused to get vaccinated and have lived to share tales of the folly of their initial position.

We owe it to ourselves to do all that is necessary to ensure Kenyans abandon this standpoint and get vaccinated. A friend shared experiences with me last week of his visit abroad and the insistence by shops that he displays his vaccination certificate before he could be served. This is a demonstration of how seriously countries are taking the issue.

Kenya cannot afford to lower their guard in the wake of the Omicron. Personal responsibility and vigilance are imperative as we celebrate Christmas.