Stop Russia's hunger games putting food security in Africa, Asia at risk

Malta-flagged bulk carrier M/V Rojen vessel, carrying tons of corn, leaves the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, before heading to Teesport in the United Kingdom, on August 5, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO | AFP

By ANDRIY PRAVEDNYK

Ukraine is currently one of the world’s largest grain suppliers. Shipments from Ukraine comprised around 22 percent in overall Kenyan wheat import last year, making my country an important contributor to the food security of Kenya.

The blockade of Ukrainian ports enforced by the Russian navy lasted for five months and curbed our ability to export food. It’s only due to the persistent efforts of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of Türkiye Recep Erdogan that the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian Ports was reached in Istanbul on July 22.

It allowed for the creation of a safe ‘Grain corridor’ for export of Ukrainian grain to the countries that need it the most. Despite Russian attacks on the port of Odesa on July 23 – the very next day after the signing of the Initiative – and on September 23, as well as recent attacks on the energy facilities, which seriously damaged port infrastructure, Ukraine remains faithful to its obligations.

Since the first ship left the port of Odesa on August 1, we have managed to export 9.1 million tons of foodstuffs, of which more than five million tons were sent to countries in Africa and Asia. Under the UN World Food Programme, 190,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat were exported to countries in dire need.

On October 12 the first bulk cargo ship with 51,400 tons of Ukrainian wheat on board reached Mombasa. Two more bulk cargo ships with combined 78,300 tons of wheat for Kenya are currently stuck in the Bosporus together with 176 other vessels waiting for the security inspection delayed by the Russian minions.

Although the agreement was supposed to expire at the end of November and parties were working on its extension, on October 29 Russia's Ministry of Defence announced its unilateral exit from the Initiative.

Countries in Africa and Asia might face the worst consequences of this Russian decision. Ukraine is ready to continue shipping of agricultural products to ensure global food security. But it is the moral obligation of all the affected countries to force Russia to abandon its terror tactics. It has no place among the UN Security Council members and G20 nations.

We are all obliged to stop Russia’s hunger games before it is too late.

The writer is the Ambassador of Ukraine to Kenya.