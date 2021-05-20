Columnists Strategies to reap big in online stock trade

By RUFUS KAMAU

For investors to get the best returns in online forex trading, they need a strategy that works for them and outperforms market returns over a certain period of time.

Traders are advised to use the Alpha trading strategy, a two-pronged approach which entails managing risk exposure and measuring returns in comparison to the average market or sector return.

They also need to employ value investing strategies which include buying stocks, indices, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that seem to be trading at prices lower than their book/intrinsic values.

One key assumption while adopting this strategy is the belief that markets overreact to good and bad news, which causes prices to drop significantly lower than they should. This then creates an opportunity for value investors to buy these financial assets at a discount.

The other key assumption in this strategy is that prices will eventually catch up with their fundamentals. That is, when prices drop significantly lower than the company’s true value, investors assume the prices will rise back up to match the true value. This is often true.

Investors can also use the momentum trading strategy, an approach that entails studying historical price movement in an attempt to speculate on future swings. Investors identify price momentum and execute strategic trades in the direction of the momentum.

Such traders can be classified as short-term or long-term. Short-term momentum traders usually hold their trades intra-day or for a few days. Long-term momentum traders hold for a couple of days to over a year.

These traders use a set of technical analysis tools to identify market trends, trend strength, overbought and oversold levels, support and resistance levels, chart patterns, and entry and exit levels. This includes moving averages, indicators, trendlines, among many other tools.

This approach assumes that a trend will continue the momentum for the foreseeable future until a certain price level, divergence figure is reached, or until a fundamental factor changes.

Popular momentum trade strategies include breakout trading, trend trading, swing trading, divergence trading, and Elliot wave trading.

Traders also use the contrarian trading strategy which refers to a technical approach that studies market momentum, identifies weaknesses in the momentum, and executes trades against the prevailing momentum. The strategy assumes that financial markets overextend rallies and slumps and seeks to benefit from that. It also assumes that market prices are cyclical hence the end of one trend becomes the beginning of an opposite one.

Contrarian traders use similar tools with momentum traders. The only difference is that they go against the momentum. Contrarian traders track market weaknesses such as trend-line breaks, failure to break support or resistance levels, consolidations, reversal patterns, and fundamental shifts in factors supporting the prevailing trend.

In stocks such traders attempt to predict market corrections.

They use technical indicators to identify overbought price levels to short overextended bull runs. In forex, they study country-specific fundamental factors that may influence a central bank to intervene in overextended currency rates. They know that when a currency is too strong, the central bank will intervene to make it weaker and vice versa.

Growth investing strategies involve accumulating growth stocks to realise an alpha return. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose earnings are expected to grow at an above-average rate in the near future. Growth investors usually target young promising companies like buying Tesla shares at $20 back in 2010 after its IPO.

Growth investing is highly attractive due to its verifiable historical alpha returns. However, the strategy bears an equivalent risk since young companies are untried and could fail to reach their presumed potential.

Growth investors also target companies in rapidly expanding markets, industries, new technologies, and those with market-disrupting solutions. Common strategies involve purchasing stocks during their IPOs or direct listings, purchasing special purpose acquisition companies or purchasing stocks of companies that just performed a merger or acquisition.

Growth stocks tend to have a relatively high price to earnings ratio since investors are willing to pay a higher premium for a share based on the future expectation of earnings growth. Recent growth stocks include Palantir, Doordash, Uber, Airbnb, Coinbase, X Peng, and Snowflake.

Growth investors pay less attention to the current price of a stock and put more emphasis on the future performance of the stock. This explains why the investors are willing to buy even when standard indicators indicate that the price is overbought.

Different studies have depicted that alpha trading strategies have outperformed market indexes in a long-term perspective especially considering the investors who bought young growth companies after the dot com bubble.

