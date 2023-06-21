Columnists Sub-Saharan economic turf war rages

Currently, within sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), we are witnessing a heated race for economic supremacy. SHUTTERSTOCK

By BITANGE NDEMO

Renowned American author and speaker Nancy Pearcy once said, “Competition is always a good thing. It forces us to do our best.” This sentiment holds now as we observe the intense competition for economic supremacy among nations globally.

While we thought economic competition could not happen within the region, we were wrong. Currently, within sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), we are witnessing a heated race for economic supremacy. And now Ethiopia and Angola are emerging as potential contenders for Kenya’s position as the third-largest economy in the region after Nigeria and South Africa.

This has been affirmed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which projects a remarkable expansion of 13.5 percent for Ethiopia’s economy, positioning it as the world’s fastest-growing economy. Similarly, Angola’s economy is expected to grow by an impressive 8.6 percent. But in contrast, the top two SSA rivals are now experiencing a downturn.

According to IMF, Kenya’s economic growth has been hindered by Covid-19, drought and disruptions in global value chains, resulting in a modest expansion of just 2.4 percent.

However, the World Bank contradicts these figures and suggests a growth rate of five percent. On the other hand, an article in the Washington Post last week estimated Kenya’s economic expansion at 5.5 percent. But what matters most when an economic crisis significantly impacts globally is each country’s actions and strategies moving forward.

A look at Ethiopia shows diverse economic composition, with services contributing 36.81 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP), agriculture accounting for 35.5 percent, and industry representing 23.11 percent.

Notably, Ethiopian Airlines’ cargo and logistics services have achieved remarkable success, establishing itself as the unrivalled transport infrastructure for intra-Africa trade. While intra-Africa trade remains relatively small compared to other regions, it holds significant growth potential.

Moreover, the recent liberalisation of the telecoms sector in Ethiopia is expected to enhance productivity. The country’s status as the largest wheat producer in Africa also positions it to potentially provide food to other countries amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Additionally, its manufacturing sector is steadily growing through partnerships with Chinese firms, particularly in the leather and textile sectors. Despite the challenges of war, Ethiopia’s economic expansion formula is effective.

As one of Africa’s largest oil producers, Angola heavily relies on fossil fuels, which account for a significant portion of its GDP. However, it holds untapped potential in sectors such as diamonds, green energy (hydro), and agriculture, which are not fully exploited. Angola’s growth is susceptible to global dynamics in the oil market, particularly with Russia selling at discounted rates. Although Angola has the potential to become a major economic player due to its size and resources, its lack of sufficient human resources poses a challenge in propelling the economy to higher levels than other African nations.

In contrast, despite lacking significant natural resources, Kenya possesses an excellent human resource capacity. The country should consider implementing the Japanese development template to safeguard its position in Africa. This strategy entails prioritising human resource development and increasing productivity by establishing productivity centres.

Kenya can also leverage the growing geopolitical dynamics as an alternative manufacturing destination just in case the Americans decide to de-risk or decouple their dependence on the supply chain from China.

This was well captured in a recent discussion between President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when they highlighted the potential for Africa, including Kenya, to manufacture goods for the US market.

This diversification of trade partnerships can boost industrial production and create new opportunities.

To enhance industrial production, Kenya should roll out incentives for outsourced manufacturing from the US and other Western countries. Kenya should prioritise green energy production as a destination selling point and for sustainability.

The human resource capacity and favourable geographical position make Kenya well-suited to exploit renewable energy resources. Embracing digitalisation, innovation, and sustainability will create an enabling environment for economic growth and attract investments in emerging sectors. Revitalising the air transport system and implementing an aggressive programme for intra-Africa trade can open new markets in the continent, fostering trade and economic cooperation.

Even though Ethiopia and Angola are poised to challenge Kenya’s position in SSA as the battle for economic supremacy intensifies, it can defend its position through strategic approaches.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organisation of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organisation. The article is written at a personal level.