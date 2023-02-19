Columnists Sustainability reporting can help with capital expenditure planning

By AKINYEMI AWODUMILA

The rapidly changing environment in which organisations operate today is manifestly different from what was obtained a few decades ago.

Organisations and business leaders recognise the shift that has been taking place in recent years with the emergence of new technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning, as well as the changing role of businesses in society and the demand that companies operate responsibly and sustainably.

In other words, leaders understand that it’s no longer business as usual. Therefore, to remain competitive in the long term, business planning has to incorporate other pertinent matters, such as social, environmental and governance issues, rather than focusing solely on financial matters.

Capital expenditure (CapEx) planning is an aspect that impacts every organisation and should be viewed through a wide lens that considers significant factors shaping the organisations' immediate and long-term fortunes.

Organisations that have failed in this aspect have lost market share, and some have had to cease doing business.

CapEx planning goes beyond the availability of financial resources. Sustainability reporting can aid organisations with CapEx planning in the following ways.

From a social perspective, organisations can gain insights into changing consumer behaviours that pose both an opportunity and a threat to their revenue growth forecasts.

It could inform and influence the capital expenditure strategy adopted by the organisation. Through data, organisations can plan better based on the insights provided on consumer patterns.

Technological advancements are another critical factor that could impact capital expenditure planning. It could range from tools like artificial intelligence to low-carbon energy usage that transforms an industry.

Therefore, if organisations are not innovating and disrupting themselves on matters like these, they could end up with a suboptimal CapEx plan that adversely affects their competitiveness.

From a governance standpoint, organisations increasingly operate in an environment where regulations keep playing catchup with the business environment.

Therefore, adopting best practice governance standards will be critical in areas like CapEx investment where rules are non-existent or current regulations are likely to change.