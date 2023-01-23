Columnists Switching from wood fuel use won’t solve KTDA’s energy cost problems

Kenya Tea Development Agency Ltd board addressing the press at their offices. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NMG

By JAPHET SAYI

The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) recently announced plans to sell hundreds of acres of land acquired to grow trees for wood fuel because of switching to alternative sources of energy.

This is impractical and unfeasible for several reasons. First and foremost, wood fuel is used to power steam boilers to produce steam, which is used to dry tea.

This energy source currently accounts for 90 percent of tea factory energy requirements.

Electrical energy, which is used to run tea processing machines, is sourced from Kenya Power and factory standby diesel generators provide the remaining 10 percent of the energy mix.

Paradoxically, whereas wood fuel accounts for 90 percent of the energy supplied, this source accounts for 40 percent of the tea factories’ energy costs.

Electricity, which makes up a tenth of the energy mix, accounts for 60 percent of the energy bill.

In short, electrical energy is simply far more expensive compared to the energy derived from fuel wood.

A reversed situation would make sense and it has been done elsewhere; the development of sustainably managed wood fuel farms with well-established harvesting cycles used to generate power while the low pressure by-product is used to dry tea.

Secondly, all KTDA tea factories cannot operate on alternative energy sources. Excluding electrical energy supplied by Kenya Power and self-generated electricity by 13 out of the 71 factories; an average tea factory would require three megawatts (MW) of power to substitute wood fuel for boiler steam generation.

Sixty tea factories would, for example, require 180MW for steam generation alone while the total established hydropower potential is only 40MW.

15MW of hydropower is already developed and connected to the 13 factories for the sole supply of electricity to run tea machines and not to replace wood fuel.

Solar is a long shot and is aimed at providing electrical energy to replace only a portion of the demand because it is only available six to eight hours per day and you cannot accurately plan for it because sometimes clouds and rain may interfere with supply during the day.

The best solar can do, based on available proven technologies, is to replace 30 percent of electricity sourced from Kenya Power.