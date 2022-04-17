Columnists Tap AI for greater financial inclusion

As the financial sector recovers from the global pandemic, it is essential for the players within the markets to re-consider and re-engineer their investment portfolios to be embedded in artificial intelligence (AI) systems and infrastructure.

Specifically, AI can be beneficial to individuals and businesses that are often perceived as underserved because they lack the traditional identification, collateral, or credit history. Additionally, it can address the challenge of accessing information on the dynamic market invests and financial services.

According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC) brief on Artificial Intelligence Innovation in Financial Services, 2020, AI can address the aforementioned challenges by providing alternatives, to determining the identity and creditworthiness of individuals and businesses, based on alternative data collected from mobile phones, satellites, and other sources.

To begin with, AI possesses the capabilities to automate various processes such as customer service and engagement which reduce institutional operational costs.

In this way, AI can enable higher volumes of low-value transactions and, by doing so, begin to turn these formerly underserved individuals into potentially profitable customer.

Secondly, IFC underlines that AI applications have inbuilt proficiencies that can analyse new and complex data sets which can be used to analyse alternative data points and real-time behaviour more effectively.

In turn, this capability enhances three things; credit decisions; the identification of threats to financial institutions, and helps meet compliance obligations as well as address financing gaps faced by businesses.

In regards, to improving credit decisions, AI enables lenders and credit rating agencies routinely to analyse data to establish the creditworthiness of potential borrowers; whereas, traditional data used to generate credit scores include formal identification, bank transactions, credit history, income statements, and asset value.

It is critical to note that in emerging markets, under-banked individuals are women and disabled persons who lack access to traditional forms of collateral or identification that creditors need to extend financial services.

Therefore, AI can enable this segment of the population to have their data accessible by using alternative data sources that include public data, satellite images, company registries, and social media data such as SMS and portfolios.

In terms of threat identification that include cyber fraud, money laundering, and the financing of terrorism, AI can help combat these threats.

AI enables the undertaking of know-your-customer and anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism compliance activities by conducting ongoing due diligence to ensure that transactions match customer profiles, and to meet regulatory requirements – real-time.

Lastly, the application of AI by originators of supply chain finance has the potential to help bridge the existing trade finance gap. Originators of supply chain finance now have access to a greater wealth of data about the behaviour and financial health of supply chain participants.

Consequently, machine learning algorithms can be applied to these alternative data points to create tailored financing solutions.