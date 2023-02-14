Columnists Taxpayers beware, the KRA’s tax compliance landscape is shifting

By ROBERT WARUIRU

Treasury last month released the 2023 draft Budget Policy Statement (BPS) and invited public comments to facilitate submission to Parliament by February 15 as required under Section 25 of the Public Finance Management Act.

A quick review of the outlook for government revenues, and specifically tax points to an evolving tax landscape.

First, the Kenya Revenue Authority’s tax revenue target is proposed at Sh2.566 trillion, up from Sh2.191 trillion.

All tax heads are expected to grow at about 19 percent, with VAT and income tax doing the heavy lifting in absolute terms.

These projections suggest a cocktail of fiscal interventions. Traditional tax rate hikes are unlikely options for the Treasury as there is barely any headroom to increase the tax rates.

Any such tax rate increases especially from an excise duty standpoint could tip the balance, particularly in view of the annual excise duty adjustments.

Already, we have seen the government propose an increase in excise stamp prices. Businesses can ill afford this increase and any costs passed on to consumers are likely to result in product substitution by consumers, hurting other consumption taxes such as VAT.

Such a result could offset the gains made by the recently implemented Tax Invoice Management System (TIMS) designed to grow VAT collections from just under 4.0 percent to about 7.0 percent of GDP.

With income tax projected to contribute an additional Sh194 billion to the exchequer in 2023/24, the government’s focus will be on tax base expansion.

The micro small and medium enterprises sector, which employs 85 percent of non-farm jobs, is likely to be the KRA’s hunting ground.

In addition to the age-old boots-on-the-ground taxpayer recruitment strategy, the KRA is also banking on technology and administrative reforms to drive tax base expansion.

Following KRA’s successful integration of real-time reporting (RTR) for the betting sector, the taxman has signalled progression to the telcos.

Given this trend, it is now only a matter of time before taxpayers who withhold agency taxes especially withholding VAT (WHVAT) and withholding tax are roped in.

RTR is a complex affair which requires different functions such as finance, treasury, IT, legal and compliance in companies to collaborate.

It would therefore be a welcome relief for most businesses if some of these administratively cumbersome and expensive-to-operate agency taxes such as WHVAT are removed.

With the vast amounts of data that the KRA will have at its disposal, it can focus on taxpayers who are not contributing to the exchequer.

Such a move would pay homage to the constitutional principles of public finance, particularly on the fair sharing of the burden of taxation.

One thing is clear though: the tax compliance landscape is shifting and taxpayers should keenly follow these developments.