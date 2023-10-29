Columnists Tech cities require more than taxes to attract global giants

By CHARLES LWANGA

In the pursuit of transforming Kenya into a middle-income country by 2030, the government initiated the ambitious Konza Technopolis project in 2008. "Konza," is envisioned as a beacon of technological innovation, boasting world-class digital infrastructure, robust ICT systems, and elevated living standards for its citizens.

Yet, over a decade into its inception, the pace of Konza's development has not matched the initial expectations. This raises a fundamental question: Are the tax incentives, designed to attract both foreign and local investments, delivering the desired results?

It may be time for the government to reconsider its approach and strive for a more balanced strategy that ensures both fiscal sustainability and developmental progress.

Governments globally use tax incentives as vital tools to boost targeted economic sectors.

The Treasury, through Parliament, implemented a comprehensive incentive programme covering various taxes: corporate income tax, VAT rebates for special economic zone firms, stamp duty exemptions, reduced withholding tax, excise duty waivers, and relief from import declaration fees and railway development levies.

An alternative perspective suggests that tax incentives alone may not be the panacea for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and fostering sustainable growth.

A 2007 study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Tax Incentives for Investment – A Global Perspective: Experiences in MENA and non-MENA countries indicates that governments should aim for a balanced approach.

This approach should marry fiscal incentives by creating a favourable investment climate characterised by transparency, simplicity, stability, and predictable tax policies.

In Kenya, the annual changes to tax laws have become a source of uncertainty, often causing businesses to struggle in planning for long-term investments. The OECD report underscores the notion that volatile tax policies can deter rather than attract investment.

To achieve a sustainable balance, Kenya should consider establishing a consistent tax policy framework that reduces the uncertainty associated with annual tax law changes.

Predictability in the tax landscape would encourage businesses to plan long-term investments with confidence. Furthermore, it's imperative to ensure that tax incentives yield tangible benefits.

Another avenue for consideration is the possibility of reducing tax rates to potentially widen the tax base. While the immediate revenue generated from each investor might be lower, the cumulative long-term effect could be a net positive for the country's economy.

In the context of Konza Technopolis, and indeed any technology city seeking to attract global tech giants and other technology companies, the infrastructure needs are paramount. Beyond tax incentives, these companies require a reliable supply of electricity, a functional transport network, and network connectivity infrastructure.

The writer is a senior associate of indirect Tax, at PwC Kenya.