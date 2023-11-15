Columnists Technology in coffee value chain

Farmers learn about coffee processing during the Nyeri International Coffee Expo at Dedan Kimathi University in Nyeri on November 10, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

By BITANGE NDEMO

Coffee is a vital crop in Kenya and is currently grown in almost 33 counties in the country. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), coffee is the most widely traded tropical product, with up to 25 million farming households globally accounting for 80 percent of global output. Therefore, there is a need to develop a comprehensive coffee value chain analysis as a crucial step for the sector's development.

In the ever-evolving landscape of coffee production, the convergence of technology and agriculture is reshaping the fortunes of growers worldwide. A recent conversation with two coffee experts, one a roaster and the other a technologist who is involved in developing a traceability plan for the sector, revealed the pivotal role of quality and consistency in navigating changing market dynamics.

My initial inquiries to these experts were straightforward: How will the challenges you face affect an ordinary farmer in my country? And how can coffee growers align with these changes to bolster their competitiveness? The roaster emphasised how quality coffee is the key to customer retention and a driver of increased profits—and also highlighted how European roasters are keen on fostering fair-trade practices and are willing to share their earnings with growers who adhere to stringent market demands.

Simultaneously, the technologist talked about tackling the environmental front, particularly in the European Union, where laws combating deforestation are being implemented. Both these endeavours necessitate data, paving the way for developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms that trace a farmer's coffee from cultivation to consumption.

Indeed, the coffee industry is transforming from AI-driven traceability mechanisms to precision roasting and brewing technologies. Their responses, though seemingly uncomplicated, carried nuanced implications. The crux of their advice is distilled into two imperatives—the importance of producing a quality product and ensuring consistent delivery to a marketplace controlled by technology.

This simplicity, however, belies the complexity that lies in the execution of these principles. Their narratives underscored technology's profound impact on coffee growers' global competitiveness and highlighted the strategic advantages for those who comprehend and are ready to adapt to this transformative change.

The AI algorithms don't merely track the coffee's journey; they analyse diverse factors such as weather conditions, soil quality, and historical data to predict accurate yield forecasts. With this information, farmers can optimise their farming practices, reduce waste, and consistently produce high-quality beans.

The ripple effect of these changes is felt in the earnings of neighbouring farmers, where adherence to new standards in handling and processing guarantees uniform quality and consistency.

However, implementing such changes might require a shift in how coffee processing is managed. Traditional co-operatives may need to give way to new alliances, such as speciality coffee farmers' associations.

These associations could recruit expert-certified coffee tasters (Q graders) to evaluate and validate the quality of beans. This marks a departure from conventional methods and aligns with the market's evolving demands and coffee enthusiasts' discerning palate.

Integrating AI in roasting machines is now becoming a game-changer. It provides precise control over roast profiles and ensures batch-to-batch consistency. To be intimately acquainted with their customers' preferences, Roasters now must fulfil these needs to capitalise on the burgeoning demand for quality coffee.

Since AI is also infiltrating coffee brewing, optimising extraction timings, water temperature, and brewing ratios culminates in a consistently exceptional cup of coffee.

As these technologies increase, we can anticipate an elevation in the quality and consistency of coffee served in cafes and homes. And also driving in increased consumer demand.

For cooperative societies, embracing science is imperative for heightened output. With proper agronomic care, farmers can potentially increase production per bush from the current 2.5 kilogrammes to a remarkable 15 kilogrammes.

Rather than expanding land under cultivation, this approach focuses on maximising output with existing resources, a sustainable and pragmatic strategy in the face of potential constraints posed by climate change.

Mapping the entire process, from field to consumer, is also crucial. This calls for identifying organisations and individuals who can help foster a supportive environment for understanding and enhancing the sector. These data-driven insights contribute to optimising value for farmers from existing acreage.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization. The article is written at a personal level.