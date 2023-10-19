Columnists Memories of 1973 Israeli-Arab war that altered global oil supply chains

By GEORGE WACHIRA

The ongoing Israeli and Hamas war is the latest of predictable conflicts which have happened between Israelis and Arabs since 1948.

When Arab nations launched a surprise attack on Israel in October 1973, I was working as a graduate technologist at Mombasa Oil Refinery. During the short war, the Arabs were decisively defeated by Israelis who were, as is the case with the ongoing war, indirectly assisted by Americans.

To retaliate against the USA, Arab oil-producing countries declared an oil supply embargo on America and its oil companies.

At the time, the Middle East controlled about 75 percent of global oil supplies, making the embargo the most impactful “oil weapon” ever. All the Saudi oil production was owned by American oil companies , and this was nationalised.

Oil exports from all Arab countries to the USA were immediately stopped. Iranians are not Arabs and did not participate in the embargo.

Within days of the embargo, global supply chains were disoriented as global oil prices jumped fourfold from around $3.0 to about $11.0 per barrel. The world was soon grappling with economic recessions.

Mombasa Refinery traditionally refined about 50/50 Arabian and Iranian crudes.

With the embargo, it lost access to Arabian oil supplied by American companies, remaining with Iranian crude supplied by non-American companies, who additionally had access to oil from other Arab sources.

Through intricate global inter-company oil swaps, Mombasa Refinery survived the embargo without serious outages, but the country had to severe diplomatic ties with Israel to access oil from Arab countries. Kenya re-established formal diplomatic ties with Israel 15 years later.

The West immediately formed the International Energy Agency (IEA) to coordinate energy security for developed nations, mainly by developing alternatives to Middle Eastern sources.

Deep-sea oil production evolved as Western capital flowed across the world developing new oil fields. USA immediately legislated Strategic Petroleum Reserves, as did many other countries.

Since 1973, Israel has gone into overdrive to win back lost diplomatic relations across the world. Egypt and Jordan soon signed peace deals with Israel, with the UAE recently signing diplomatic agreements under the Abraham Accords.

In the ongoing geopolitical 'Cold War', Israel is squarely in the West camp, with the Eastern bloc players (Russia, China, and Iran) openly sympathetic to Palestinians.

The ongoing Gaza crisis is putting pressure on global oil prices which could rise higher should the situation morph into a regional war.

George Wachira, petroleum consultant, [email protected]