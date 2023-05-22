Columnists The evolving role of company board chairman in a world of disruptions

By KIPRONO KITTONY

As the board chairman of a listed company in 2023, I have witnessed the dynamic landscape of business and corporate governance.

I am sharing some of my reflections, insights, and opinions on the evolving role of a company board chairman.

With the changing market dynamics, technological advancements, and evolving stakeholder expectations, effective leadership and strategic decision-making have become more crucial than ever before.

One of the key lessons I have learned as a board Chairman is the importance of embracing transformation. The business environment is constantly evolving, and companies must be agile in their response to change.

By encouraging a culture of innovation and adaptability, we can foster an environment for success.

A chairman's role extends beyond short-term financial gains.

It is imperative to cultivate a long-term vision that aligns with the interests of all stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, customers, and the broader community.

Sustainable growth, driven by ethical practices, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility, should be at the forefront of every decision we make.

This approach not only ensures the longevity and resilience of the company but also contributes positively to society at large.

The chairman fosters a culture of transparency, accountability, and integrity within the boardroom.

By championing diversity and inclusion, we can harness the power of different perspectives and experiences to make well-informed decisions.

Moreover, it creates a culture of collaboration and teamwork for better outcomes.

In the interconnected world, regular and meaningful communication with shareholders, employees, customers, and the wider community is key to getting concerns, and aspirations, and getting feedback to build trust.

With rapid technological advancements and global uncertainties, businesses are exposed to various risks.

By proactively identifying potential threats and implementing robust risk management strategies, we can minimise disruptions and safeguard the company's interests.

Risk management

By embracing transformation, cultivating a long-term vision, practising effective board governance, engaging with stakeholders, and prioritising risk management, we can navigate the complex business landscape with confidence and integrity.

A board chairman should lead by example and drive the company towards a future that not only benefits shareholders but also contributes positively to the wider society.

Together, we can achieve greatness while upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and ethical business practices.