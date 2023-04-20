Columnists The financial value of corporate diplomacy and why it matters

FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By GURMIT SAN TOKH

The overarching objective of any business is to create wealth for its shareholders.

There are talks on whether spending time and financial resources on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives create shareholder wealth and how much of such corporate diplomacy effort is required.

Empirical studies conducted by global consulting firm McKinsey & Company demonstrate that well-balanced efforts towards ESG create shareholder wealth.

Companies that focus on ESG have recorded wider product acceptance in a society that is more enlightened and passionate about the habitat and social aspects affecting their communities.

A valuation of Equity Bank for example would be incomplete and inaccurate if it did not factor in the strategic advantage the lender has over its competitors on account of envisaged future cash inflows pegged to its customers’ appreciation or association with its Wings to Fly Scholarship programme.

In addition, thousands of beneficiaries are likely to subscribe as customers upon entering the job market resulting in quantifiable shareholder wealth.

Secondly, investment in clean energy may have an immediate high cash outlay but studies show that long-term cost savings far outweigh the initial investment thus creating wealth for shareholders.

Manufacturers who have re-purposed production processes towards ESG or adopted simple yet effective cost-cutting methods such as the use of solar panels or the use of translucent roofing material to light up factories have benefited from cost reductions.

The long-term cost savings increase profitability which in turn increases business value for the benefit of shareholders.

Thirdly, firms that have invested in ESG initiatives appeal to regulators since their efforts are more aligned with government policy direction.

A Sustainability Report by Safaricom for 2022 makes for an interesting read with many programmes that have struck a good balance between shareholder wealth creation and ESG-related initiatives.

Such corporate diplomacy presents the Company with a fair amount of strategic influence as a good corporate citizen giving it access to policymakers and affording it an opportunity to positively influence policy formulations that favour its future investment goals.

Fourthly, many employees today identify with organisations that have a well-entrenched ESG proposition since such organisations provide a sense of purpose to employees through an alignment of environmental and community causes that are dear to them.

Such social causes may resonate well with their religious or other beliefs thus adding to their job satisfaction.

The feel-good factor that emanates from such alignment increases employee loyalty and productivity both of, which increase an entity’s staff retention ratio; a key cog in any wealth creation strategy.

There is a clear correlation between wealth creation and investment in ESG which business leaders cannot afford to procrastinate on or worse still ignore.

The resources spent on ESG-oriented endeavours are an investment with guaranteed returns.

The writer is the managing director of PKF Consulting (K) Limited and Chairman of PKF Africa Corporate Finance Group.