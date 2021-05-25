Columnists The growth journey after Lamu Port birth

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the official launch of the Lamu Port on May 20, 2021. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By JENNY LUESBY

More by this Author Summary Last week, from the new Lamu Port, 80 tonnes of avocados left for France.

They were loaded onto one of the first ever cargo ships to berth at the entry point of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport Corridor (Lapsset).

It was a key moment for an enormous project.

Millions of shillings have been invested already, and the journey ahead will cost millions more: in pursuit of a vision of transformation.

Last week, from the new Lamu Port, 80 tonnes of avocados left for France. They were loaded onto one of the first ever cargo ships to berth at the entry point of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport Corridor (Lapsset).

It was a key moment for an enormous project. Millions of shillings have been invested already, and the journey ahead will cost millions more: in pursuit of a vision of transformation as new access routes open across northern Kenya and its northern neighbours.

Yet, even as the first ships loaded, their fortunes have been shaped by events that reach far beyond project planning. At the same time, there are factors that will take literally decades to come into play and generate cargo and business for this new corridor.

For it is certain that, if completed, this corridor will transform the region it has targeted. But just as certainly, that will be a payback over decades rather than years. For there is nothing about Lapsset that will deliver quickly, or rescue us from any current or planned economic setbacks. Which means we absolutely need to maintain a resilient and thriving economy to reap the benefits of Lapsset, too.

As a starting point, it has always been debatable whether Kenya could truly afford the carrying load of the debt it has incurred, and is yet to incur, in its huge infrastructure push of recent years. For a ‘blue sky’ project of this nature requires net outlays for a long time as it creates its own ecosystem to generate returns.

The truth is it is not being built to serve existing business. For sure, Mombasa is congested, and Lamu will benefit from a little business that was previously shipping from Mombasa. Then there may be some oil too, in time.

But large-scale net additions require new businesses and business. Thus, over years to come, there will be a business in Garissa that grows faster and has greater reach because of Lapsset. There will be another in Isiolo. Over years of an additional export here and an additional export there, our sum will grow. But that is slow, organic growth.

And each new business growing cargo for Lamu will be an investment in its own right, drawing on as much local capital as there is to direct into more widespread value addition. The transport routes themselves will not deliver that.

For sure, the building of them will create some jobs. The slow rise in traffic will start to require servicing, cafes, lorry parks, toilets. And there may be some windfalls. Lamu might have taken off faster while Ethiopia was cut off from the Red Sea ports to the north, but its access has now reopened. Yet, the port may yet provide a new back-up on other port closures or the closure of access routes to other ports.

However, projects over this kind of timeline also have to grapple with far greater trends. It has always seemed exciting that we may have oil, and a pipeline is part of the Lapsset concept, but, in fact, the world is coming off oil, just as surely as it is leaving behind landlines and cash money. It may never be oil that drives Lapsset once it reaches full throttle.

So, perhaps our greatest messaging about Lapsset should be ‘let’s build the growth economy that can afford to fund this project over the long-term and understand the commitment that is necessary’. For the single most common reason for corporate failures is investing so much in a new project that the rest of the company could not survive when it underperformed.

Lapsset will underperform. But, in the end, there will be a different north for our children and our grandchildren. If we stop playing quite so much roulette with our economy and its wellbeing, the debt will get covered, and the borrowing will have been worth it.

But if we underestimate the journey, if we believe it will be a smooth or predictable process, and if we fail in reaching the spend to bring this vision to life, any shortfalls will make it far harder to cover our costs to date, with half a project certain to deliver lesser returns.