The hidden benefits of marketing farm produce by place of origin

Mangoes ready for processing at Burton and Bamber Company in Machakos. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN OBONYO

This being the mango season in Kenya, many consumers will spare some cash to buy the fruit from the vendor. But few will ever stop to question where the mangoes come from.

In Kenya today we often prioritise convenience and affordability when choosing to buy our food. Little attention is given to the origin of the produce or where it is grown.

For example, the origin of a mango would be defined by the specific county where it was grown.

This can make consumers differentiate it by its looks, taste, and value. And also help them to choose the mango product based on their needs. Understanding the origin of the produce can also empower consumers to make informed choices about the products they buy.

This information enables them to select foods that are aligned with their desired nutritional content and needs.

We all know how different produce varieties contain varying minerals and vitamins. Since vitamins are key to our health and well-being, information of production origin can help consumers to make choices that support their individual nutritional requirements and achieve their health goals.

Marketing of produce from a specific area has social benefits as well. Information on where the products are produced can also help consumers to support the local economy.

Recently, it came to light that a staggering 40 percent of mangoes that are being produced in Tana River County go to waste.

This has spurred the county to action, seeking investment to increase the number of processing facilities in the county and explore export opportunities to other countries. Consumers can actively contribute to supporting the local economy and creating opportunities for local employment.

It can also enhance community development by extending support to sponsor local schools and hospitals leading to a more robust and interconnected society.

The other benefit of marketing produce by place of origin is that it makes it stand out and appeal to the end consumers.

For instance, the Swiss produce associated with Alpine freshness signifies produce sourced from the Alps, known for its purity and mountainous landscape. By leveraging their unique landscape characteristics, regions are already marketing their produce effectively.

The writer is a PhD student of Operations, Logistics and Supply Chain Management at Strathmore University Business School.