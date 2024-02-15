Columnists The impact of private security regulations on short-term rentals

Operators of short-term rental properties will be required to register with the Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) effective immediately. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

To make sure that short-term rental companies like Airbnb and others meet strict standards for visitor safety and security, the national government, acting through the Private Security Authority, has now directed that these companies register their residences with the Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA).

The move is one of several being taken to counteract the recent spike in femicide incidents on the properties. This important element of registration arises from the larger goal of the Private Security Regulation Act of 2016, which was prompted by catastrophic occurrences like as the 2015 terror incident at Garissa University.

Under the Act, private security service providers, security guards, or security officials stationed at buildings or properties search people as they enter or leave the premises without a warrant. Furthermore, these employees are permitted to document the identity information of every person entering, including the time of entry and exit.

Additionally, visitors’ identification documents will be temporarily retained for security purposes. Further, short-term rental providers must now install up-to-date CCTV surveillance equipment.

The law represents a substantial shift in Kenya's approach to short-term accommodations compliance, with a focus on safety and security. Nonetheless, its adoption raises worries about the possible exploitation of personal information, as seen by reports of illegal SIM card registrations and subsequent fraudulent activity.

Consequently, it has run into resistance from various quarters. Visitors, in particular, have voiced concerns about giving up their personal information for fear of abuse or privacy violation.

While privacy advocates contend that well-thought-out and sparingly employed video surveillance systems are effective instruments for addressing data security concerns, poorly constructed systems only create a false sense of security while also violating other fundamental rights and our personal privacy.

As a consequence, while the new regulations are intended to improve security measures, they have repeatedly aroused concerns about the possible infringement on people's right to privacy as entrenched in Kenya's Constitution of 2010. The right to privacy is guaranteed by the Constitution, which includes protection from unlawful searches and seizures, as well as communication secrecy.

Therefore, implementing the aforementioned regulations will put the delicate balance between security needs and individual rights to the test.

The changing landscape of privacy and security rules in Kenya mirrors a larger worldwide trend in which governments strive to strike a compromise between security imperatives and individual rights.

While the Private Security Regulation Act of 2016 is a significant step toward improving security, its implementation emphasizes the significance of maintaining strong protections to preserve people' private rights.

To cut a long story short, while security concerns are obviously vital, it is critical to ensure that legislative measures such as the Private Security Regulations Act of 2016 are carried out in a way that protects constitutional protections of privacy and personal liberties.

As Kenya navigates the complexity of security governance in the digital age, finding the correct balance between security imperatives and privacy rights is a constant struggle.

Mutua Mutuku & Francis Xavier are Advocates of the High Court of Kenya.