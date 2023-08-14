Columnists The leadership Kenya needs

Julius Kamau is arrested while taking part in the demonstration in Nairobi on August 8, 2023, protesting against the high cost of living. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By FREDRICK OGOLA

Though the current political stand-off that has taken politicians back to Bomas of Kenya less than a year after the election looks new, closer observation demonstrates that there is nothing new in it.

As Ecclesiastes 1:9 posits “What was, will be again; what has been done, will be done again; and there is nothing new under the sun!”

Indeed before every poll, several academicians and journalists publish articles on what awaits the next President.

In 2002, when President Mwai Kibaki was elected, it was clear that the issue was the economy and he seems to have sorted it out.

In 2013, administrative continuity was at the core and President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was elected then, did his part, though he said he could have done better.

Today, Kenya is at a crossroads given that the present government was elected based on promising heaven, yet the campaign pledges are not coming forth.

In fact, besides the unpopular Finance Act, the cost of living has risen exponentially, so much so that the Opposition has taken advantage of the situation, and called for mass action to force the government to honour its promises — a route that is hurting the economy even more.

However, truth be told, Kenyans knew that the economic prospects were not rosy enough despite remaining optimistic of the heavenly promises and it’s not any better with the shilling depreciating against the dollar, now at 150.

Seventeen days before the 2022 General Election, on July 22, Voice of America published an article on what challenges awaited the next Kenyan President.

As the candidates made their final appeal ahead of the August 9 vote, it explained that the next leader would inherit spiralling prices, endemic corruption and a mammoth debt.

In the same month, “No food, no elections” rented the air as hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets, vowing to shun the ballot box in the face of ever-high fuel and food costs.

Inflation had soared, hitting a five-year high of 8.3 percent in July.

The government responded by raising the minimum wage by 12 percent and pledged to halve the price of maize (corn) flour.

Every serious economist understands that such measures were temporary, “populist and simplistic” since the conflict in Ukraine and its impact on global food and energy prices clouded prospects for economic recovery for Kenya.

According to World Bank, Kenya’s growth dropped from 7.5 percent in 2021 to an average of 5.2 percent in 2023-24.

This notwithstanding, political leaders, church leaders, civil society and corporate leaders supporting one of the two sides went on a promise spree on how their candidates or coalitions were best placed to make Kenya the next Singapore miracle.

When Kenya Kwanza won the election, a section of religious leaders seemed to lean more towards President William Ruto than his opponent, Raila Odinga.

As such, when those religious leaders called out the President on his poor leadership in the wake of the recent mass action against the high cost of living, many Kenyans were up in arms against such religious leaders, questioning their genuineness and authenticity, having supported President Ruto.

From this exposition, it is clear that Kenya and indeed Africa grapple with leadership crises on various fronts besides political in addressing matters of sustainable development.

Civil society, the government and the private sector all play a critical role in tackling development challenges.

Even the civil society has to overcome many challenges including poor leadership, corruption, a lack of capabilities to fulfil the desired roles and development approaches that don’t respond to the needs of the target communities, among other challenges. This crisis calls for authentic leadership.

There is a leadership challenge, not only in Kenya but also the world over. Not surprisingly, global levels of trust declined in several institutions, reflecting a multi-year trend.

Earlier events contributing to this decline were fear of job loss due to globalisation and automation, the great recession, creating a loss of confidence in traditional authority figures and institutions and the effects of massive global migration.

Out of the global survey, 18 percent indicated they trust business leaders in their decisions while government officials scored only 13 percent.

This comes from the fact that we chose our political, corporate, religious, and civil society leaders for yesterday instead of leaders who can manage today while cognizant of tomorrow’s challenges.

In America, they move between Democrats and Republicans but remain disappointed. They have also tried African American Barrack Obama and then businessman Donald Trump. Now, the question that they should be asking is, “Which kind of leadership do we want”?. The answer is, “We need authentic leaders”.

Authentic leaders have a deep sense of purpose for their leadership and are true to their core values. They are people of the highest integrity who are committed to building enduring organizations.

Authentic leaders see themselves as stewards of the assets they inherit and servants of all their stakeholders, not only shareholders.

They lead with their hearts, not just their heads, yet they have the self-discipline to produce consistently strong results, not just empty promises. This is what will save our world, our continent, our countries, our organizations and our families and communities.

Dr Ogola is the CEO of, the African Health & Economic Institute and Director of the Institute of Strategy and Competitiveness.